Josh Rosen Traded to Dolphins for 2nd-Rounder After Kyler Murray Pick

The Arizona Cardinals traded quarterback Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, the Dolphins announced.

Per Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Cardinals received the No. 62 pick in the 2019 NFL draft for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported earlier Friday that the Dolphins were "closing in on a deal" to ship the No. 48 overall pick to the Cardinals for Rosen.

That never materialized, but the two sides eventually worked out a deal to their liking. This comes after Arizona selected Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rosen, who was the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, was supposed to be the Cardinals' franchise quarterback for years to come. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games during his rookie year.

However, Arizona fired head coach Steve Wilks after one season and brought in Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was clearly enamored with Murray.

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong in Rosen's 12 months in Arizona, and none of it was his fault. The Cardinals took a nosedive under their first-year head coach, finishing a league-worst 3-13. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was fired midseason, and Rosen was thrown into the fire against the Chicago Bears' No. 1 scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game) in the fourth quarter of Week 3.

The offensive line struggled all season, allowing 52 sacks (45 on Rosen). The UCLA product only had one real deep threat in the passing game in rookie wideout Christian Kirk. The offense received little support from a No. 26 scoring defense (26.6 points allowed per game).

Rosen joins a Miami team that might be the worst in the league next year, but at the least, the people in the building seem to believe in him. The Dolphins also have a concrete plan as they build from scratch with a new head coach in Brian Flores.

Ultimately, Rosen's NFL career may have not gotten off to a pleasant start, but he could be much better off in Miami.