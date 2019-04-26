Odell Beckham Jr. Texted Dwayne Haskins 'Show Em Why' After 2019 NFL Draft Slide

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was selected No. 15 overall in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, and not long after, he received a text message from Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Haskins was the third quarterback selected in the draft—Kyler Murray was the top overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals, while the New York Giants turned some heads by selecting Daniel Jones at No. 6—though Haskins told Kalyn Kahler of SI.com he expected to end up with Washington:

"I knew I was going to be a Washington Redskin this morning. It was just a matter of where they were going to pick me. I knew the quarterback-needy teams that wanted me. I knew Arizona would take Kyler, I knew that the Giants liked Jones, and I figured the Redskins might trade up to three, or they might trade up to eight, or five, but they got me at 15, so it's great for both of us."

That doesn't mean Haskins will soon forget dropping halfway through the first round.

"To be honest, I am more motivated now than ever," he said. "There's a bigger chip on my shoulder. The league done messed up."

In other words, Haskins plans to "show em why" just as Beckham suggested.