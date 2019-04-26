Kyler Murray: I'm 'Here to Change Things Up' for Cardinals as No. 1 Draft Pick

Kyler Murray: I'm 'Here to Change Things Up' for Cardinals as No. 1 Draft PickApril 26, 2019
The Arizona Cardinals made Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday. And Murray is ready to change the culture in Arizona.
"As a kid, that's what you dream of: going to an organization and being that guy, turning the program around, organization around, winning Super Bowls," Murray told reporters, per Herbie Teope of NFL.com. "Like I said, I don't shy away from hard work. I feel like I'm not here to lose games or go through the motions. I'm here to change things up, so I'm ready to go. I can't wait."
Murray, who was also a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB amateur draft, won the Heisman Trophy in his lone season as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, throwing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 1,001 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
He's a dynamic, dual-threat quarterback and one who appears to be the perfect fit for Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid style of offense.
That made Arizona's first-round pick from a year ago, quarterback Josh Rosen, expendable, however. Where he lands will be one of the major talking points of the draft on Friday, with the Cardinals shopping the second-year signal-caller.
If the Cardinals don't trade Rosen—which would be a shock but is certainly a possibility if there isn't a large market for his services—the Cardinals could go into training camp with a potential quarterback controversy on their hands. Murray would be the favorite, given that teams rarely select players No. 1 overall with the intention of sitting them, but it would be awkward nonetheless.
It would also be another indictment on how the organization has handled the quarterback position the past two offseasons.
Murray, to his credit, said he isn't focused on anything beyond improving each day.
"I'm not really worried about starting the first game or anything like that," he said. "For me, all I can do is come in, get better each and every day."
It's the savvy answer. But it's hard to imagine either Murray or the Cardinals will be happy if he starts the season on the bench.
