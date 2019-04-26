Eli Manning Reportedly Cancels Radio Appearances After Giants Draft Daniel Jones

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning canceled his weekly radio spot on WFAN in New York City amid uncertainty about whether he'll remain the team's starter throughout the 2019 season.

WFAN host Mike Francesa provided the update Friday after the Giants selected QB Daniel Jones from the Duke Blue Devils with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night, per Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network.

New York shocked much of the football world by selecting Jones inside the top 10, especially with the Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins still on the board.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman downplayed the immediate threat the rookie would pose to Manning's starting job, though.

"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model, where [Aaron] Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows? You can never have too many good players at one position," he told reporters.

Manning completed 66 percent of his throws for 4,299 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while starting all 16 games last season. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the NFL's 31st-best quarterback.

Taking another QB in the first round is rarely a promising sign for a 38-year-old veteran, especially one whose contract is set to expire following the 2019 campaign. It increases the likelihood the Ole Miss product is entering his final year with the G-Men.

Depending on how the Giants' season goes, the team may look to get Jones a couple starts before the end of the year to judge his progress. Manning's decision to step away from his Monday radio interviews eliminates the potential for some unwanted discussions in the season's final months.