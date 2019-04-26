Colts GM Chris Ballard Hints IND May Trade No. 34 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard hinted Thursday the team may be open to trading the 34th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, which will be the second selection of the night when the draft resumes Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.

"That 34th pick is gonna be really attractive to people," Ballard told reporters with a smile. "So we'll see."

The Colts didn't make a pick in the opening round after making a trade Thursday night to send the No. 26 pick to the Washington Redskins in exchange for the No. 46 pick and a 2020 second-round choice.

Indy owns the No. 34 selection from last year's blockbuster deal with the New York Jets, who moved up to No. 3 in the 2018 draft to grab quarterback Sam Darnold.

It sounds like Ballard is once again willing to trade down, however, and there are several prospects that could intrigue other teams enough to call the Colts.

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor headlines the group of remaining players. He was projected as a possible top-10 pick for most of the draft process, but he has seemingly slid because of injury and weight concerns.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and Oklahoma offensive tackle Cody Ford are among the other names to watch for early in Round 2.

Ballard explained he traded out of Round 1 because he felt this class' strength was depth, not high-end talent, and moving out of No. 34 could give him some extra resources to use later in Round 2 and into the middle rounds.

"Depth? That's why we made the move," he told reporters. "We thought the ability of the three (second-round picks), that's the strength of how we had it lined up."

For now, the Colts have nine picks over the last six rounds of the draft.