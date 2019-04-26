Projecting Where Hakeem Butler Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 26, 2019

Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler (18) celebrates after catching a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler will go to sleep at least one more night dreaming about which NFL team will draft him as Thursday night's first round came and went. 

Oklahoma's Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (Baltimore Ravens, No. 25 overall) and Arizona State's N'Keal Harry (New England Patriots, No. 32 overall) were the only wide receivers selected on Day 1. 

Pro Football Focus listed Butler ahead of Harry in its final rankings ahead of the draft: 

Plenty of teams in need of receiving help are slated to pick in Friday's second round, and as 247Sports pointed out, many analysts have expected all along for Butler to be a second-round selection.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected in his final seven-round mock for Butler to go at No. 46 overall to the Washington Redskins, who have since traded that pick to the Tennessee Titans. 

If his slide continues deep into the second round, the Kansas City Chiefs have two second-round selections at No. 61 and No. 63. While the Chiefs sported one of the league's most potent offenses last season with league MVP Patrick Mahomes under center, they could use more wide receiver talent. 

Kansas City's receiving needs came even more into question late Thursday night when the team suspended Tyreek Hill from all team activities. With Hill's future in Kansas City firmly in doubt and current No. 1 option Sammy Watkins injury-prone, Butler would make sense. 

Butler caught 60 balls for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns across 13 games for the Cyclones in 2018. 

