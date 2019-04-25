Packers Trade Up to Draft Darnell Savage No. 21; Twitter Raves About Fast-Riser

Packers Trade Up to Draft Darnell Savage No. 21; Twitter Raves About Fast-RiserApril 26, 2019
The Green Bay Packers must have liked what they saw out of Maryland safety Darnell Savage because they traded up to the No. 21 pick in Thursday's NFL draft to select him.
The Seattle Seahawks initially owned the pick, but the Packers moved up to make their second selection of the first round. The NFC North team also selected Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary with the No. 12 pick of the draft.
Green Bay's choice immediately drew praise from Twitter, especially since Savage figures to fit in well alongside free-agent addition Adrian Amos:
Maryland Football @TerpsFootball
IT'S SAVAGE SZN IN GREEN BAY! @darnellsavage_ ➡️ @packers #ProTerps https://t.co/5qLHAjG5oX
Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski
Darnell Savage said he compares himself to Eddie Jackson, Adrian Amos' former teammate. Even before this pick, I definitely see that comp. Savage is a playmaker.
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Darnell Savage is the best safety in this draft imo. He's got the ability to be a legit game changer
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Green Bay’s defense is set. Packers take S Darnell Savage No. 21. https://t.co/J0qH0HCvqj
Savage wasn't always seen as a first-round pick during the pre-draft process, but his combination of speed and playmaking at the backend of the defense stood out.
His ability to rise through the process until he heard his name called Thursday stood out:
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Had Darnell Savage as a huge-riser weeks ago and didnt think he'd make it past 26. Wow
Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks
Darnell Savage is a monster.. Not surprised he made his way into the 1st round after hearing coach after coach rave about him. @Packers get a FS with great instincts, awareness and range. Plus, he’s a tough guy.
Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood
Another thing with Brian Gutekunst: he likes speed. A lot. Darnell Savage ran a 4.36 at the combine. Also had a 39.5-inch vertical and 126-inch broad jump.
The Maryland product ran a blistering 4.36-second 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine, which will help him make up ground on quick receivers and come up to cut off crossing and underneath routes.
Savage finished the 2018 campaign with 52 total tackles, four interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss and a defensive touchdown for the Terrapins. Green Bay will need that defensive playmaking if it is going to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 campaign that saw it finish in third place in the NFC North at 6-9-1.
The Packers defense was an ugly 22nd in the league in points allowed last season and didn't make enough plays to propel a team with Aaron Rodgers under center into the playoffs.
The combination of Savage and Amos will look to change that in 2019.
Scouting Report for Packers' New Safety