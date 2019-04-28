NFL Draft 2019: Reviewing This Year's Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

1 of 10

The Washington Redskins not so quietly may have had the best first round of anyone.

After staying patient and letting Dwayne Haskins fall to them at No. 15 instead of trading up, the Redskins traded for another first-round pick and took Mississippi State edge-rusher Montez Sweat at No. 26 for the steal of Day 1.

Sweat posted all the measurables teams are looking for in a first-round edge-rusher. According to MockDraftable, he was in at least the 80th percentile historically among edge-rushers in the vertical jump (81st), three-cone drill (83rd), height (88th), broad jump (92nd), hand size (92nd), arm length (97th) and wingspan (98th), and he posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds, putting him in the 99th percentile.

The production was also there for Sweat with 11.5 sacks and FWAA first-team All-American honors his senior season. However, he saw his stock fall over the past couple of months because of a reported heart condition found at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported hours before the draft that Sweat's heart condition may have been misdiagnosed and that the prospect was clear of any medical red flags.

If that's the case, Washington could not have gotten a better deal. Trading up 20 spots by giving up the No. 46 overall pick this year and a second-round pick next year sounds like a heck of a swap for a potential Pro Bowl pass-rusher.