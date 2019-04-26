2019 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After months of speculation, analyzing, overanalyzing and, of course, mock-drafting, we finally have the first 32 picks of the 2019 NFL draft in the books.

Kyler Murray is a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Nick Bosa is ready to wreak havoc opposite Dee Ford for the San Francisco 49ers. Quinnen Williams is off to the Big Apple to beef up the New York Jets defensive line.

So, now the question is simple: What's next?

With the second and third rounds on the docket for Friday night, let's mock those selections before spotlighting our top three prospects still on the board.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

Round 2

33. Arizona Cardinals: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

34. Indianapolis Colts: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

35. Oakland Raiders: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

36. San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

37. Seattle Seahawks: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

40. Buffalo Bills: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

41. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

43. Detroit Lions: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

44. Green Bay Packers: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

45. Los Angeles Rams: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

46. Indianapolis Colts: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

47. Carolina Panthers: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

48. Miami Dolphins: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

49. Cleveland Browns: Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

50. Minnesota Vikings: Elgton Jenkins, G, Mississippi State

51. Tennessee Titans: Zach Allen, DL, Boston College

52. Denver Broncos: Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss



53. Philadelphia Eagles: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

54. Houston Texans: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

55. Houston Texans: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

56. New England Patriots: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

58. Dallas Cowboys: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

59. Indianapolis Colts: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

61. Kansas City Chiefs: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

62. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

64. New England Patriots: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: Erik McCoy, OL, Texas A&M

66. Pittsburgh Steelers: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

67. San Francisco 49ers: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia

68. New York Jets: Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

69. Jacksonville Jaguars: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa

70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dre-Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

71. Denver Broncos: Bobby Okereke, LB, Stanford

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

73. New England Patriots: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

74. Buffalo Bills: Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

75. Green Bay Packers: Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State

76. Washington Redskins: Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

77. Carolina Panthers: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

78. Miami Dolphins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

79. Los Angeles Rams: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

80. Cleveland Browns: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

81. Minnesota Vikings: Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

82. Tennessee Titans: Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama

84. Kansas City Chiefs: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

85. Baltimore Ravens: D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia

86. Houston Texans: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

87. Chicago Bears: Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

88. Detroit Lions: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

89. Indianapolis Colts: Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

90. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa

91. Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

92. Seattle Seahawks: Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

93. New York Jets: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois

94. Los Angeles Rams: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

95. New York Giants: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

96. Washington Redskins: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

97. New England Patriots: Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor

98. Jacksonville Jaguars: Charles Omenihu, EDGE, Texas

99. Los Angeles Rams: Trysten Hill, DL, UCF

100. Carolina Panthers: Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

101. New England Patriots: Connor McGovern, G, Penn State

102. Baltimore Ravens: David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia

The Best Available

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Taylor rolled to the red carpet in style, rocking some spiked Louboutin's that should have been the story of his draft night. Instead, the focus quickly shifted to his unexpected slide out of the opening round.

He should've been off the board with time to celebrate on Thursday night. He held the 16th spot on the final mock draft from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller. That's actually lower than a lot of mocks had Taylor, who was a popular projection for the Jaguars at No. 7 overall.

He's big, strong, long and mobile. He's a plug-and-play contributor in the rushing and passing games.

Taylor's Thursday night lasted much longer than it should've. That will be corrected very early Friday evening.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Apparently that viral build and freakish combine performance didn't wow executives as much as we thought.

We (sort of) get it. While we are all blown away by Metcalf's combination of size (6'3", 228 lbs.) and explosiveness (4.33 40-yard dash, 40.5" vertical), we were also concerned by his agility drills (7.38 three-cone drill, 4.5 20-yard shuttle). There were also durability questions, since two of his three collegiate campaigns were cut short by injury.

But those were worries when we all assumed he'd be a top-10 selection. Letting 32 picks go by without someone taking a flier feels like the football world miscalculated the risk-reward analysis.

Even if he's mostly a deep threat at the NFL level—his physical gifts suggest the right coaching staff could get a lot more out of him—he should still be elite in that role. In college, he averaged 18.3 yards per catch and found the end zone on nearly 21 percent of his touches. He could easily be the first player off the board Friday, either to the Cardinals or their possible trade partner.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Executives might've tried too hard to outsmart themselves by letting Lock escape the first round.

As with Metcalf, Lock has his concerns. His footwork can get away from him. His trust in his elite arm talent can convince him to take some chances he shouldn't.

But again, it feels like clubs focused only on his issues and forgot about his potential. Between his junior and senior seasons, he passed for 7,462 yards and 72 touchdowns against 21 interceptions. He has a chance to be special.

"Lock has ideal size, with athleticism and speed," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "He has a big-time arm and a smooth delivery, and the ball jumps off his hand. His best traits are his ability to throw accurately from different arm angles and when completely off balance."

The Giants could be kicking themselves for drafting Daniel Jones ahead of Lock. The Broncos might do the same if they don't move on him sooner than later.