Finding Perfect Homes for NFL Draft's Best Remaining Players

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The first round of the 2019 NFL draft featured 18 prospects on both sides of the trenches as several teams focused on top defensive and offensive linemen with their top selections.

What's left for Day 2?

Front offices that hope to shore up their secondaries with potential starters on the perimeter and coverage safeties will have plenty of options in the second and third rounds. General managers can also stock up on high-upside receivers with size and good route-runners to fill the No. 2 or 3 wideout spots on the depth chart.

Josh Jacobs was the only running back to come off the board within the top 32. Who's the next ball-carrier in line to find a new destination?

As first-round picks, quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins will have an early shot to start for their respective clubs, but one notable signal-caller didn't receive a call Thursday.

Based on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board, we'll take a look at 10 of the top 50 prospects available and match them with the best possible team. Roster fit, the potential to start early and adequate time to develop have been taken into account.