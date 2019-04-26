Finding Perfect Homes for NFL Draft's Best Remaining PlayersApril 26, 2019
Finding Perfect Homes for NFL Draft's Best Remaining Players
The first round of the 2019 NFL draft featured 18 prospects on both sides of the trenches as several teams focused on top defensive and offensive linemen with their top selections.
What's left for Day 2?
Front offices that hope to shore up their secondaries with potential starters on the perimeter and coverage safeties will have plenty of options in the second and third rounds. General managers can also stock up on high-upside receivers with size and good route-runners to fill the No. 2 or 3 wideout spots on the depth chart.
Josh Jacobs was the only running back to come off the board within the top 32. Who's the next ball-carrier in line to find a new destination?
As first-round picks, quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins will have an early shot to start for their respective clubs, but one notable signal-caller didn't receive a call Thursday.
Based on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board, we'll take a look at 10 of the top 50 prospects available and match them with the best possible team. Roster fit, the potential to start early and adequate time to develop have been taken into account.
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
Three signal-callers came off the board in the first round, which left one familiar name outside the loop. Quarterback-needy teams may devise a plan to trade up for Drew Lock Friday.
Lock isn't a mobile quarterback—a muddy pocket may lead to ill-advised throws. Although he's hit-or-miss in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, his strong arm gives him the confidence to thread the needle.
The Missouri product's completion rate improved in each term, and he connected on 62.9 percent of his passes during his senior campaign. Based on his gradual improvements in accuracy, teams may see room for further development in ball placement.
The Denver Broncos have the 41st pick. In January, team president of football operations John Elway's interest in Lock became a hot topic. "The worst-kept secret at the Senior Bowl: John Elway is smitten with Lock," Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post wrote.
Lock could sit for one or two years behind quarterback Joe Flacco, who has three years left on his deal. The team doesn't owe him dead money on the remainder of the contract, which means the Broncos can make a clean break to elevate a young signal-caller at any point in the short-term future.
Perfect home: Denver Broncos
RB David Montgomery, Iowa State
This year's running back class lacks star power. Nonetheless, teams can still find lead ball-carriers in the second and third rounds, and David Montgomery looks more than capable of filling that role.
Montgomery runs with a mean streak, but he's a controlled ball-carrier who picks his spots behind offensive linemen. The Iowa State product will mow over a defender and protect the football through contact. He also recorded 71 receptions for 582 yards as a reliable pass-catcher in the Cyclones offense over a three-year collegiate career.
The compact running back is one of the few who's set to enter the league with solid pass-protection skills. Like Jacobs, who went to the Oakland Raiders at No. 24, Montgomery can run, catch and block out of the backfield.
While it's too early to give up on 2018 second-rounder Ronald Jones, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired a new coaching staff that isn't beholden to the USC product. The Bucs also have Peyton Barber, but his yards-per-carry average has dropped from 4.1 to 3.7 over his three seasons in the NFL. Montgomery would provide a spark and some toughness to the backfield.
Perfect home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
Clubs will have a plethora of high-upside options at the wideout between Rounds 2 and 3. Among the top talents, A.J. Brown should be one of the first selected Friday.
Brown can line up on the inside and outmuscle a defender for a contested catch with his 6'0", 226-pound frame. Because of his disciplined route-running and body control, he shouldn't have a problem with separation at the next level.
The Ole Miss product isn't one of the fastest wideouts in this class, but a 4.49-second 40-yard dash time suggests the Starkville, Mississippi, native possesses functional game speed.
The Seattle Seahawks should view Brown as a high-priority target with wideout Doug Baldwin on the mend. He underwent knee, shoulder and hernia surgeries this offseason, and the two-time Pro Bowler could take a step back in production in his age-31 term.
General manager John Schneider could add a playmaker on a rookie contract at 37th overall, which allows the team some flexibility if there's a reason to part ways with Baldwin within the next year.
Perfect home: Seattle Seahawks
WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss
Despite D.K. Metcalf's chiseled physique and impressive combine performance, teams didn't feel comfortable taking him in the first round. He missed a majority of two seasons at Ole Miss because of a broken foot during his true freshman term and a neck injury last year.
Even with the physical tools, Metcalf didn't produce a breakout year. He caught 39 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in his best season (2017).
On a positive note, Metcalf could become a game-changer if he stays healthy. The former Rebel fights through press coverage and stretches the field. Before he suffered a neck injury five games into the 2018 term, the big-play wideout averaged 21.9 yards per reception.
The San Francisco 49ers have wideout depth and an upstart asset in 2018 second-rounder Dante Pettis. The group doesn't have a standout playmaker with elite qualities, though.
Metcalf's rare combination of strength and 4.33 speed would change the complexion of the 49ers wide receiver corps. If healthy, he'll demand attention downfield and sway coverage away from his teammates, which results in winnable one-on-one matchups in the passing game.
Perfect home: San Francisco 49ers
C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State
Elgton Jenkins moved across Mississippi State's offensive line through his first two collegiate years, lining up at both tackle positions and left guard. Over the last couple of terms, he settled in the pivot.
Jenkins displayed his best in the middle. He doesn't delay engagement following the snap, uses his 6'4", 310-pound body frame to protect the passer and doesn't stand idle in open space. The former Bulldog will open lanes on the second level to extend plays on the ground, but he'll earn his keep because of raw power and ability to put defenders on their backs.
Jenkins could immediately push for a starting job with the New Orleans Saints, who lost Max Unger to retirement. The front office signed Nick Easton, but he's only appeared in 23 contests with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted out of Harvard in 2015. Last year, he spent most of his time at guard.
It's important for teams to field a center who can make the calls at the line of scrimmage and aid the quarterback in identifying coverages. Jenkins has a high football IQ, and he'd be a solid fit in front of quarterback Drew Brees.
Perfect home: New Orleans Saints
DE Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech
How does the FBS leader in career sacks (45) fall out of the first round? Perhaps teams thought the competition within Conference USA inflated Jaylon Ferguson's numbers.
Regardless, Ferguson plays a high-priority position on the edge, and he's proved his ability to reach the quarterback with consistency. Don't expect him to remain available for a long stretch on Day 2. Beyond the sack production, the Louisiana Tech product has the technical skills to develop into a special player in the pros.
Ferguson displayed an array of pass-rush moves as a collegian. He can swipe an offensive lineman's hands for leverage, use his power for a bull rush or take a quick step to catch the opponent flat-footed after the snap.
The Buffalo Bills selected defensive end Shaq Lawson in the first round of the 2016 draft, but he's recorded just 10 sacks in 35 games. The third-year veteran suggested the team won't pick up his fifth-year option in an Instagram reply stating it's a contract year.
At 30 years old, defensive end Jerry Hughes is also going into the final year of his deal. The Bills need youth and upside on the ends, and Ferguson's power off the edge could give this unit a boost in pocket pressure and a long-term answer at the position.
Perfect home: Buffalo Bills
CB Greedy Williams, LSU
At 6'2", 185 pounds, Greedy Williams ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine, and his quickness shows up in the film. The All-American cover man can close on a pass and force a turnover with good hands.
Williams logged 19 pass breakups and eight interceptions in two seasons at LSU against top-level competition in the SEC. The former Tiger's slender body frame and tendency to shy away from contact may have caused him to slip outside the top 32, but his ball-tracking skills outweigh spotty tackling.
The Colts moved out of the first round, but they have picks 34, 46 and 59 overall to address their needs. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus could use a lead perimeter cornerback with sticky hands, and while Williams won't cause many fumbles with his tackling, he's capable of locking down half the field.
Perfect home: Indianapolis Colts
CB Byron Murphy, Washington
Byron Murray could challenge Greedy Williams for the second spot among cornerbacks selected in this class. He's not comparable in athleticism, but the Washington product showed improvement in coverage with an expanded role in 2018.
Overall, Murphy recorded 20 pass breakups and six interceptions over the last two years. It's hard to question his ball skills, but he stands at 5'11", 190 pounds and ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash. Coaching staffs may not be impressed by his measurables, but the tape shows a smooth backpedal with quick feet and fluid hips.
Teams that have a safety with range can live with Murphy's questionable straight-line speed and smaller frame. The Cleveland Browns have Damarious Randall, who constantly finds the football while playing center field and can bracket speedy wideouts in coverage alongside Murphy.
And if Murphy struggles on the perimeter, the Washington product plays with enough toughness for a role on the inside.
The Browns would have Murphy opposite 2018 fourth overall pick Denzel Ward on the outside or as a solid slot cornerback to combat three-wide receiver sets.
Perfect home: Cleveland Browns
S Nasir Adderley, Delaware
Nasir Adderley started as a cornerback for his first two years at Delaware before a move to safety, and he provided solid pass coverage in both positions. In the NFL, the former Blue Hen will probably man center field, using his ability to read the quarterback.
Over the last two years, Adderley snagged nine interceptions as a safety. He can come downhill to help out in run support with consistent pursuit and reliable tackling, but it's not his forte. Clubs should line him up against tight ends to optimize his ball-tracking skills.
The Philadelphia Eagles should take the opportunity to add youth to the safety group. Malcolm Jenkins will go into his age-32 season. Rodney McLeod turns 29 years old in June, and he's set to become a free agent next offseason. Similar to the decision to select offensive tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd overall pick, the Eagles must think about their future as opposed to the short term.
Coming from a small school, Adderley could develop his skills in a limited role before taking the field with the first unit as a starter. He could also eat into McLeod snaps in the upcoming season.
Perfect home: Philadelphia Eagles
S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson showed he has the ball skills to land with a team in the early portion of the second round by logging nine interceptions in three terms at Florida. At 5'11", 210 pounds, the former Gator isn't a finesse-type free safety. He's a powerful enough tackler to line up in the slot.
Gardner-Johnson's tackling ability and coverage skills will allow him to play both safety spots on the professional level. Window-dressing at the line of scrimmage may throw him off track, but experience against sophisticated offensive schemes should help his discipline.
The Detroit Lions released free safety Glover Quin after his sixth season with the team. Andrew Adams will likely have a shot at the vacated starting spot, but Gardner-Johnson's propensity to force turnovers, his versatility and tackling ability should appeal to head coach Matt Patricia.
In 2018, the Lions recorded just seven interceptions; Gardner-Johnson would help boost that number every year he takes the field.
Perfect home: Detroit Lions