Jadeveon Clowney Trade Rumors: Texans 'Put out Feelers' to Deal Pass-Rusher

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

While one prospect will be drafted by the Houston Texans on Thursday night, the 2014 No. 1 overall selection might be on his way out of Houston.

According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, the Texans have "put out trade feelers" about Pro Bowl edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

"I'm told his situation is on a track similar to Frank Clark and the Seahawks prior to Clark's trade to the Chiefs," Robinson reported, noting that Houston was gauging Clowney's market in the middle of Clark's deal.

Clark, also a pass-rusher, was traded from the Seahawks to the Chiefs on Monday. Kansas City gave up their 2019 first-round selection (No. 29 overall) along with a second-round pick in next year's draft, and the two teams traded third-round picks in this year's draft.

The Chiefs then signed Clark to a five-year, $105.5 million deal. The 25-year-old former second-round pick had been franchise tagged by the Seahawks, which would have earned him $17.1 million in 2019.

Clowney is in the same position with Houston, which placed the tag on him. Tagged players have until July 15 to negotiate longer-term deals, and Texans general manager Brian Gaine said in a statement at the time of Clowney's tagging that the goal was to finalize a deal on a long-term contract.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported on April 14 (h/t ProFootballTalk) that the two sides weren't close on a deal and "aren't expected to have a deal done any time soon."

While Clark had to switch teams to meet his financial demands, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence was able to negotiate a five-year, $105 million extension and stay put. It's still up in the air which scenario will play out for Clowney.

The 2019 NFL draft will get underway Thursday at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville, and there is definitely the possibility for movement.