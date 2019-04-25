Jets 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: 'Pretty Good Chance' NY Trades Down from No. 3

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Mike Maccagnan general manager of the New York Jets is seen at the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Jets own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but they might have to wait a little bit longer before making their first selection Thursday night.

ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reported that some inside the league believe the Jets will trade down in the first round. Cimini added one franchise is "already under the impression the Jets have a deal worked out with another team" should Quinnen Williams be available when the Jets are on the clock.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

