Biggest Disappointments of the NBA Playoffs So Far

Some of the sheen had worn off the Thunder's season before the playoffs. A tougher schedule invited their post-All-Star break malaise, and Paul George's MVP case flattened while he played through a right shoulder injury.

That doesn't excuse Oklahoma City from falling to Portland in five games. On the contrary, the Blazers didn't have Jusuf Nurkic, their second-best player during the regular season. For all their offensive inconsistencies, the Thunder are long and physical on defense and entered as clear favorites.

So much for that.

Russell Westbrook is predictably facing the most backlash. The Blazers dared him to jack up long twos, and he bit. More than one-quarter of his looks came between 10 feet and inside the three-point line, from where he shot under 25 percent. His 32.4 percent success rate from downtown on 6.8 attempts didn't do the Thunder any favors, and he converted fewer than 46 percent of his opportunities around the rim.

Obituaries are now being written for Westbrook's prime. They are neither an overreaction nor completely on the mark. As ESPN.com's Zach Lowe wrote:

It's not really that Westbrook—after four knee surgeries in six years—is perhaps the worst high-volume three-point shooter ever. He is, but that's almost trivial—a punchline. He has always been a bad three-point shooter; he's just worse now, so bricky that opponents are braver taking an extra step away from him when he doesn't have the ball. And as has been the case for the entirety of his career—see last season's version of this same fallout column—Westbrook has never been much interested in making himself useful when he doesn't have the ball.

Slumping two-percentages exacerbate Westbrook's situation, and the aging process is already underway. It is harder for him to carry lineups through his trademark force of will. Oklahoma City was outscored by 5.4 points per 100 possessions when he played without George during the regular season. Those solo minutes remained a major problem against Portland.

This isn't entirely on Westbrook. He needs to adapt, but so do the Thunder. Their roster construction is desperate for more spacing and another playmaker who isn't a non-shooter.

Terrance Ferguson and Jerami Grant were the only players who shot better than 33 percent from deep against the Blazers, and their "success" is misleading. Grant went 0-of-8 from distance in Games 1 and 2, and Ferguson's 38.6 percent clip was skewed by a 3-of-4 outlier in Game 3 and negligible volume.

Uncomfortable questions must now be asked about the Thunder's make-up. They don't have the tools to answer them. They once again profile as a taxpayer next season and aren't flush with desirable trade bait. Four players will earn over $15 million in 2019-20: George ($33 million), Westbrook ($38.5 million), Steven Adams ($25.8 million) and Dennis Schroder ($15.5 million). Only George is a net-positive asset at his price, and he's the one player they can't afford to lose if staying relevant is the goal.

General manager Sam Presti has pulled rabbits out of his hat before, but for the first time, the franchise that navigated an outgoing James Harden trade and Kevin Durant's departure feels truly stuck.