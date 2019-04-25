Todd McShay 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa Go Top 2 in Final Picks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay projected the Arizona Cardinals will select Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick when the 2019 draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

McShay released his final mock draft Thursday morning, with Murray at the top amid speculation the Cards may not take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 choice. Rich Eisen of the NFL Network received a top-10 projection from a source Wednesday evening, with Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Quinnen Williams going to Arizona.

After Murray, the San Francisco 49ers will take Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa with the second selection, according to McShay's last forecast.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.