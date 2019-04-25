Todd McShay 2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa Go Top 2 in Final Picks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay projected the Arizona Cardinals will select Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick when the 2019 draft kicks off Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

McShay released his final mock draft Thursday morning, with Murray at the top amid speculation the Cards may not take the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 choice. Rich Eisen of the NFL Network received a top-10 projection from a source Wednesday evening, with Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Quinnen Williams going to Arizona.

After Murray, the San Francisco 49ers will take Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa with the second selection, according to McShay's last forecast.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cardinals Taking 'Feeler Calls' About No. 1 Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cardinals Taking 'Feeler Calls' About No. 1 Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Miller's Final Mock Draft 🔮

    Predicting all 7 rounds of the 2019 NFL draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's Final Mock Draft 🔮

    Predicting all 7 rounds of the 2019 NFL draft

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Latest Draft Buzz 👀

    What we're hearing on draft day...

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Latest Draft Buzz 👀

    What we're hearing on draft day...

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyreek Hill Won't Be Charged After Child Abuse Investigation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyreek Hill Won't Be Charged After Child Abuse Investigation

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report