NFL Draft 2019: Latest Trade Rumors, Daily Schedule and Round 1 Mock

One of the most exciting parts of first round of the NFL draft is listening to all of the trade talk.

In 2018, 15 of the 32 first-round picks exchanged hands at some point, with three of those deals producing franchise quarterbacks.

Most of the trade speculation leading up to the 2019 NFL draft starts at the No. 3 pick, where the New York Jets are scheduled to pick.

Other teams in the top 10 have been rumored to be moving back, and there is already some buzz surrounding the final few picks of Thursday's first round.

2019 NFL Draft Schedule

Thursday, April 25 (1st Round)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2 and 3)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7)

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Each day can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or NFL.com/Watch.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City) Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Latest Trade Rumors

Trade For No. 3 Pick Could Happen

The New York Jets sit in an ideal position at No. 3.

The Jets could stay at third overall and select one of the top defensive prospects, likely Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen, or they could listen to trade offers and fall further down the draft order.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan has made it clear he is willing to listen to potential deals.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

"There could be a possibility someone comes up for a quarterback," Rapoport said. "(NFL Network)'s Mike Garafolo has mentioned the Redskins have had talks about possibly trading up into the top five. The reason I say No. 3 is because the Oakland Raiders have become somewhat of a curiosity."

If the Redskins are serious about selecting a quarterback in the first round, they could be forced to trade up to No. 3 given the interest Oakland has shown in the collection of signal-callers.

According to Rapoport, Dwayne Haskins could be considered at No. 4 after moving up Oakland's draft board last week.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that the Redskins' target would be Haskins.

Whether Oakland's affection for Haskins is real or not, the Redskins might be forced to trade up to No. 3 if they really want the quarterback out of Ohio State.

Detroit, Buffalo Could Trade Back

Two teams slated to pick at the back end of the top 10 could be looking for trade partners to move further down the first round.

According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills could be trading out of the top 10.

Both teams could upgrade their squads with one of the many top defensive prospects, an offensive lineman, or even a skill position player on offense.

But trading down could become an intriguing possibility for the Lions and Bills if the first round goes a certain way.

If Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones are still available by the time the Lions are set to pick at No. 8, a flurry of calls could come in from teams looking to move up and draft a quarterback.

As we witnessed last year with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals, teams are more than willing to trade up in order to secure the services of a franchise quarterback.

If no trades occur between the first and seventh picks and Kyler Murray is the only quarterback chosen, the trade market could erupt with eyes solely on quarterbacks.

Rams Already Fielding Trade Calls

The first round could go in a number of directions before the Los Angeles Rams are on the clock at No. 31.

But that hasn't stopped teams from checking in with the Rams for possible trades, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted teams covet the fifth-year option on contracts for first-round picks and that the back end of the first round could be fluid and busy.

The latest first-round trade that occurred in 2018 involved the No. 27 pick, which Seattle used to take Rashaad Penny after dealing with Green Bay.

In 2017, three of the last four first-round selections traded hands at some point, and it benefited Cleveland, San Francisco and New Orleans.

The Browns took David Njoku with the No. 29 pick acquired from Green Bay, the 49ers selected Reuben Foster at No. 31 following a trade with Seattle and New Orleans took Ryan Ramczyk at No. 32 with the pick it got in return in the Brandin Cooks trade with New England.

