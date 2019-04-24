Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Will Not Be Charged by District Attorney in Child Abuse Case

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal won't face charges in the child abuse case involving the couple's three-year-old son.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Johnson County district attorney Stephen Howe announced no charges would be filed. Howe said even though the investigation determined a crime did occur, "the evidence does not conclusively establish who committed the crime."



Per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, Howe noted Hill's son is safe but didn't specify if he was removed from the home.

"It bothers us when we see something that's happened to a child like this and we can't do anything about it," he added.

Per Pryor, even though the criminal investigation is now closed, the child protection investigation is ongoing and things could change if new information comes out because Kansas has a five-year statute of limitations in these types of cases.

Overland Park police announced in March they were investigating two separate allegations of child abuse or neglect on March 5 and 14 at Hill and Espinal's home, including one that resulted in their son suffering a broken arm.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league isn't expected to make a ruling about possible discipline for Hill until after the police conclude their investigation.

Hill has spent his entire three-year career with the Chiefs since being a fifth-round draft pick in 2016.