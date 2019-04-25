Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around Draft-Day RumorsApril 25, 2019
Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around Draft-Day Rumors
With the 2019 NFL draft now only hours away, smokescreen season is in full effect.
Every franchise is looking to secure information about other teams' plans. The draft process creates plenty of rumors that must be sifted through as we try to nail down what will happen over the coming days in Nashville, Tennessee.
Here, we've gathered the juiciest buzz heading into Round 1 and weighed in on whether to believe it.
Let's dive into the latest rumors as the hours tick down until the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock.
Fact: The Jets Won't Pass on DT Ed Oliver
The New York Jets haven't tried to hide their desire to move down from the No. 3 overall pick if they get a good offer. But unless Kyler Murray starts falling or a desperate team gives up future picks to grab the pass-rusher of its choice, the Jets will have to make a decision with their own selection.
According to Greg Gabriel of Pro Football Weekly, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver has recently been connected with the Jets. We're buying this rumor even though The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported "there is no world where they would take Oliver over [Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen] Williams or Ohio State's Nick Bosa."
Williams and Oliver are both terrific prospects, but the latter is a natural 5-technique to line up across from Leonard Williams in a base 3-4 and next to Henry Anderson in sub-packages. Oliver is faster and more versatile for Gregg Williams' attacking defense.
This will come down to the coaching staff's preference. Oliver was dominant from the moment he hit the field for Houston. He was only slowed by injury and the fact he was used as a nose tackle too often as a junior.
Williams is also a great athlete, but it took him longer to break out than Oliver. That speaks to how good of a player and prospect Oliver is.
Fiction: The Cardinals Will Pass on QB Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals have succeeded in maintaining the drama for the No. 1 overall pick. They've been noncommittal about both current starting quarterback Josh Rosen and their plans on how to use their shiniest asset Thursday night.
The Cardinals are widely expected to select Oklahoma's Kyler Murray as their newest face of the franchise, but some skeptics believe they'll opt for Nick Bosa instead.
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports (h/t Jess Root of Cards Wire) said the Cardinals' ownership pushed for Murray at first, but they now plan on passing on the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner after receiving lukewarm interest from the fanbase. NBC Sports' Peter King reported many within the building prefer Bosa to Murray, but the decision ultimately comes down to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim and ownership.
We may not know what the Cardinals decide until the pick is actually announced. We're selling the idea that they'll will pass on Murray, though.
There has been substantial, nonstop smoke about the Murray-Cardinals connection since he committed to football. This pairing will likely happen due to ideal timing and situation with the Kingsbury hiring.
Thursday night will be especially fun if the Cardinals opt for Bosa over Murray, though.
Fact: Michigan DE Rashan Gary Will Not Be a Top-15 Pick
Determining where former top recruit and Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary was going to land was already difficult before Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported he has a labral tear.
Although Gary is a fantastic athlete who figures to play defensive end in the NFL, his production in college was mediocre. His biggest fans would liken him to Ezekiel Ansah, but critics could point to numerous workout warriors who flamed out.
The shoulder injury makes Gary's chances of landing in the top half of the first round even dicier. It's reminiscent of the shoulder injury that caused Shaq Lawson to miss the majority of his rookie season with Buffalo in 2016. Few teams that ended last year with a losing record will be willing to potentially give their first-round pick a redshirt season as they try to improve in 2019.
We're buying the rumor from B/R's Matt Miller that Gary's stock is dropping. He'll land in the late-teens range rather than the top 15.
The 6'4", 277-pounder is a project who undeniably has flashes worth developing. But the risk has become significant, and there's a slew of pass-rushers who are equally qualified to be first-round picks.
Eventually, a patient team with an experienced defensive line coach will take the plunge.
Fiction: The Giants Will Draft QB Daniel Jones over Dwayne Haskins
The 2019 draft will be a make-or-break moment for New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.
After trading away superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a relatively paltry haul, Gettleman must reinvigorate a defense devoid of playmakers and land a future star quarterback. Failing to achieve both with three picks in the top 37 would continue the franchise's slide.
The quarterback question is the most pertinent. While Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Duke's Daniel Jones is the No. 1 quarterback on at least one team's board (and implied it was the Giants), there's been significant chatter in the opposite direction.
The Giants have researched Dwayne Haskins more than any other quarterback, according to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported other teams expect the Giants to take Haskins.
Comparing the two makes it look like a no-brainer choice.
Haskins is a smart and efficient passer who boasts tremendous mental upside and great physical traits. Jones might be Ryan Tannehill, an average quarterback who will be too dependent on his surrounding cast to become something more.
Haskins can be a Pro Bowl talent with a decent offensive line, making him a much better option than Jones.
Fact: The Jaguars Begin the OT Run
Despite finishing the 2018 season with a disappointing 5-11 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars can rebound quickly in 2019.
The Jaguars signed Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles in free agency, which should give them a major upgrade under center compared to Blake Bortles. They have to protect Foles better than they did Bortles, though, which means a first-round tackle is likely in order.
The Jaguars are expected to begin the first-round offensive tackle run at No. 7, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Although Breer mocked Alabama's Jonah Williams to Jacksonville, both Florida's Jawaan Taylor and Washington State's Andre Dillard are also in the mix as the top tackle options.
While the Jets and Giants could justify taking a tackle before the Jaguars, the top-tier defensive talent available should prevent them from splurging on one.
The Jaguars must be all-in on surrounding Foles with premier blocking and receiving talent. They can address their weak tight end depth chart on Day 2 after securing an elite blocker.
Fiction: A Running Back Will Go in the 1st Round
The teams that draft best often target the most valuable positions early. Taking a running back, a run-stuffing defensive tackle or a box safety doesn't make sense unless he's a generational talent.
Since the 2019 class lacks a can't-miss ball-carrier, don't expect an RB to come off the board in Round 1.
That includes Alabama's Josh Jacobs.
Often linked to Oakland at the end of the first round, including in Matt Miller, Peter King and Albert Breer's latest mocks, Jacobs could parlay his impressive College Football Playoff performance into a top-32 selection. However, it doesn't make sense to take him there considering the depth of the class and his own limited resume.
Oakland and Philadelphia have the most obvious need at the position, but they would be much better off addressing other roster deficiencies. The Eagles need a long-term fix at receiver, while the Raiders need help all over the defense. Both should opt for a Day 2 back instead of reaching on a non-elite backfield prospect.
Fact: Steelers Will Draft CB Rock Ya-Sin at No. 20
Although the Pittsburgh Steelers spent first-round picks to bolster their secondary in both 2016 and 2018, they still lack consistent producers at cornerback and safety.
That will force them to use another first-rounder on that unit in 2019.
According to Scout's Honor podcast host Dave-Te' Thomas, the Steelers have identified Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin as their favorite corner in the draft. Thomas said Ya-Sin's impressive physicality won them over, and he's "definitely going to end up in a Pittsburgh Steeler uniform unless somebody else jumps ahead."
We're buying this rumor.
According to NBC Sports' Peter King, "word on the scouting street is that Mike Tomlin loves Ya-Sin." With LSU corner Greedy Williams facing concerns after a down 2018 season and Byron Murphy looking scheme-dependent, Ya-Sin has as much potential as any corner in the class.
His ability to step into a starting role across from Joe Haden must be a major selling point for the Steelers. He's more comfortable in man assignments than Artie Burns has been in the NFL, and his tackling ability makes him a clear fit, too.
Fiction: QB Ryan Finley Will Be Drafted in the 1st Round
Every year, some quarterback gets touted as a potential first-round pick before sliding back to Day 2 or Day 3.
This year's contender appears to be NC State's Ryan Finley.
On the Move the Sticks podcast (h/t Billy Marshall of Cat Scratch Reader), NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Finley is more likely to be taken in the first round than West Virginia's Will Grier. Neither quarterback is a first-round talent, but Finley's inclusion in that mix is especially confounding.
Unlike Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, Finley's average arm strength and inability to hit tight-window throws made him a liability against top opponents throughout his collegiate career. His passes to star wide receiver Kelvin Harmon were often floating jump balls that forced his target to adjust his body to have a chance at finishing the play.
Finley is similar to Mason Rudolph, who had many of the same issues and landed in the third round of the 2018 draft. His struggles driving the ball before defenders can close on the receiver makes him more likely to be a backup in the NFL than a standout starter.
A middle-round pick is much more appropriate for Finley.