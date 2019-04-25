Fact or Fiction: Updating the Latest Buzz Around Draft-Day Rumors

1 of 8

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The New York Jets haven't tried to hide their desire to move down from the No. 3 overall pick if they get a good offer. But unless Kyler Murray starts falling or a desperate team gives up future picks to grab the pass-rusher of its choice, the Jets will have to make a decision with their own selection.

According to Greg Gabriel of Pro Football Weekly, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver has recently been connected with the Jets. We're buying this rumor even though The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported "there is no world where they would take Oliver over [Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen] Williams or Ohio State's Nick Bosa."

Williams and Oliver are both terrific prospects, but the latter is a natural 5-technique to line up across from Leonard Williams in a base 3-4 and next to Henry Anderson in sub-packages. Oliver is faster and more versatile for Gregg Williams' attacking defense.

This will come down to the coaching staff's preference. Oliver was dominant from the moment he hit the field for Houston. He was only slowed by injury and the fact he was used as a nose tackle too often as a junior.

Williams is also a great athlete, but it took him longer to break out than Oliver. That speaks to how good of a player and prospect Oliver is.