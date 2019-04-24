Jose Mourinho: 'I Don't Think the Next Stop Will Be in the Premier League'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said it is unlikely he will return to the Premier League when he gets back into management.

The Portuguese was dismissed by Manchester United back in December and has been out of a job ever since.

Mourinho is adamant he can still be a successful manager despite underperforming at Old Trafford, but he made it clear his next job will be outside the English top flight, per DAZN (h/t Goal):

"I'm back in London but I don't think the next stop will be in the Premier League. The trophies [I've won in the past] are the guarantee of my [future] success. Even those who do everything possible to forget [my achievements], it's not possible. The last trophy was the UEFA Europa League a year and a half ago; some people think it was 20 years ago. The last final I played was eight months ago, the FA Cup final. Right now I'm preparing for the future."

Mourinho's League Cup and Europa League double in his debut season at United in 2016-17 showed that he still has a knack for winning silverware.

However, despite the Red Devils claiming second in the Premier League last term, they finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City and also lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea.

The 56-year-old then oversaw United's worst ever start to a Premier League season, and paid for it with his job:

Not only were the Manchester giants' results poor at the start of 2018-19, they played awful football, and many now believe Mourinho has lost his ability to compete at the highest level:

However, he does have a remarkable body of work behind him. He has won league titles in four different countries with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, and has two UEFA Champions League triumphs to his name.

Mourinho remains one of the highest profile managers on the planet and it is no surprise he has been linked with a number of clubs since departing Old Trafford.

He was reportedly in the running to return to Real Madrid earlier this year before Zinedine Zidane was reappointed. And he was recently talked up by Michael Ballack as a potential future Bayern Munich manager.

Per DAZN (h/t Goal), Mourinho remains bullish about what he can offer as a manager at the highest level:

"[I would bring] quality, knowledge, experience and limitless ambition. But I am also horrible after a defeat, horrible with the people who have less ambition than me.

"[They say] 'Jose the man is emotional, he thinks so much about others'. 'Jose the coach is pragmatic, intelligent and domineering'. 'I like Jose as a person, it's a shame that people know the coach more'. How would players describe me in one word? Some will say a ba---rd. Why should they choose me? To win. In fact, I'd ask them directly: 'If you want to win, if the one condition is winning, then we can start talking.'"