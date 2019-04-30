Kentucky Derby Post Draw: 2019 Start Time, Entry Lineup and TV Schedule

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The post draw for the 2019 Kentucky Derby will take place on Tuesday, April 30, shedding some light on what is expected to be one of the tightest fields the race has seen in years.

Per Gentry Estes of the Courier Journal, odds on the favourites can change from site to site ahead of the post draw.

According to Patrick Reed of America's Best Racing, the post draw will start at 11 a.m. ET. The race itself will be ran on Saturday, May 4, with post time scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast all the action, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A full breakdown of the lineup can be found on the Derby's official website.

Two of the likely favourites for this year's Derby served up a tasty battle in the Arkansas Derby, as Omaha Beach narrowly edged Improbable in a sublime race.

If this was a preview of what's to come at Churchill Downs, fans will be in for a treat:

Omaha Beach has won his last three starts, beating two major contenders along the way. The win over Improbable was a wonderful show of endurance, and he beat Game Winner in the Rebel Stakes in March.

Both Game Winner and Improbable are trained by Bob Baffert, and both fell just short in the Rebel Stakes, which was split into two divisions this year. Long Range Toddy used some impressive closing speed to steal the win in the final furlongs:

Improbable was a serial winner as a two-year-old and seems a solid bet to place at Churchill Downs. His two defeats in back-to-back races are a source for concern, however.

Long Range Toddy impressed as a two-year-old but has just a single win in four starts in 2019.

Game Winner is without a win in 2019 after a dominant campaign as a two-year-old, losing to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby in his final start. Like Game Winner and Improbable, he's trained by Baffert, who has five total Derby winners and trained Triple Crown winners American Pharaoh and Justify.

Tacitus, By My Standards and Maximum Security are other contenders to keep an eye on, in what looks to be the most evenly matched field the race has seen in some time.