NFL Draft 2019: Realistic Trades That Could Shake Up the 1st Round

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The big day is finally here!

On Thursday evening, the 2019 NFL draft will get underway in Nashville, Tennessee. Months of anticipation, speculation and mock drafts will give way to the Arizona Cardinals likely selecting Oklahoma signal-caller Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. The San Francisco 49ers figure to follow that up by taking Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa at No. 2.

After that? Mayhem.

In some respects, the chaos has already started. Teams have swapped draft picks in trades involving superstars such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Khalil Mack. The Seattle Seahawks joined that club Tuesday, as they obtained the 29th overall pick (and others) in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for defensive end Frank Clark.

That wheeling and dealing is far from over.

Using the NFL draft trade value chart as a benchmark for creating equitable deals and taking into consideration each team's draft capital, needs and propensity for haggling, here's a look at some realistic trade scenarios that could further shake up an already seismic night in the NFL.