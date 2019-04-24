NFL Draft 2019: Latest Rumors, Potential Landing Spots Surrounding Top Prospects

Matt York/Associated Press

The majority of the talk surrounding the 2019 NFL draft at the moment is speculation.

Typically during the final few days before the draft, rumors generate all sorts of buzz, but whether they are true or just smokescreens set up by front offices can be hard to decipher.

Most of the attention is focused on the Arizona Cardinals' decision with the No. 1 pick, but there's plenty of buzz flying around that involves each of the teams in the top five picks as well.

The exciting part about the latest NFL draft rumors is they give us one last opportunity to come up with dream scenarios for the top prospects before the picks are made Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cardinals Still Haven't Made Decision On No. 1 Pick

With less than 48 hours to go until the start of the draft, the Cardinals have not locked in on their No. 1 pick.

Rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that the team is still working through things in regard to the top overall selection.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, people who know Kingsbury believe Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is his guy.

In addition to that note, Breer reported that people around the NFL would be floored by the Cardinals selecting someone other than Murray.

Murray has long been linked with the Cardinals because of the similar offense he played in while he was at Oklahoma.

As a new head coach, Kingsbury could also be attempting to bring in his own quarterback, instead of forcing Josh Rosen to fit in to the new scheme.

While keeping Rosen instead of picking Murray seems unlikely, Kingsbury has had nothing but praise for the second-year signal-caller, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

"Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is. I've said it all along, I couldn't be more impressed with his approach. He's a great player. I mean, he was a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he's picked up our system. I was really impressed with his execution today."

Although Rosen has impressed in the short amount of time he has had to work with Kingsbury, it could mean nothing if the former Texas Tech head coach is certain Murray is the quarterback to lead the franchise forward.

Jets Exploring All Options

The New York Jets have a wide array of prospects to choose from at No. 3.

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen have been seen as the favorites to go to the Jets for most of the draft process, but now Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is being linked with the team.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are infatuated with Oliver's skill set.

Oliver and Williams would be good fits in the scheme of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who worked with Aaron Donald when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Allen would be a good fit on the edge after the Jets missed out on signing Anthony Barr during free agency.

However, there is another twist to the plot at No. 3, as the Jets are interested in trading back, per The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

But Hughes also noted that few people around the league believe the Jets would pass on Williams if the Alabama product was available at No. 3.

The trade option could come into play if a team beneath the Jets in the draft order has to have a player that is still available at No. 3, but the Jets need to be smart when discussing any deals internally because of the top prospects expected to be at their disposal Thursday night.

