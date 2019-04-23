Image: Ty Cobb Baseball Card from 1915 Sells for $504K at Auction

Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

A rare 1915 Cracker Jack Ty Cobb baseball card has sold for $504,000, per TMZ Sports.

Not only is the card more than 100 years old, but it also received a "mint" rating—nine out of a possible 10—by the Professional Sports Authenticator.

This is one of three cards of its kind to receive this rating. Another was sold in 2017 for about $430,000.

Seven Cobb cards from 1909-11, with only 22 known examples of the variety, also sold for a combined $3 million a couple of years ago.

The most expensive baseball card ever sold was a Honus Wagner version for $3.12 million.