Predicting Landing Spots for Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft's First Round

1 of 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

I don't think this should happen, but I've become convinced it will happen. One thing I won't do is predict that Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will wind up on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cards already have a quarterback. They sacrificed their first-, third- and fifth-round picks for Josh Rosen last spring, and Rosen is only 13 starts into his professional career. Most of those starts were admittedly shaky, but so were the Cards in general.

I wouldn't have expected better from Rosen under those circumstances, and rebuilding Arizona would be better off taking a defensive stud or trading down to improve the roster around Rosen.

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports reported Sunday that he's been told the Cardinals will do exactly that and "go in a different direction."

Meanwhile, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said this week that Oakland Raiders head coach "Jon Gruden loves Kyler Murray, I'm told. And does not necessarily love Derek Carr, I'm told, which is going to be the interesting thing to see."

Whether Murray slips to the No. 4 spot or Oakland makes a splashy trade up to the top spot, Murray just might wind up playing football this season in the same stadium in which he was supposed to play baseball.

Most likely alternatives: Arizona Cardinals (1st), New York Giants (6th or via trade-up)