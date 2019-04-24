NBA Mock Draft 2019: Updated 1st-Round Predictions, Analysis for Top Prospects

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Leave it to the Phoenix Suns to throw a curve ball into the 2019 NBA draft process.

According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Suns would prefer to select Ja Morant over Zion Williamson because of their longstanding need for a point guard to pair with young star Devin Booker.

As it stands, the Suns have a 14 percent chance at winning the draft lottery, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

The Knicks are projected to have the pingpong balls bounce their way, followed by Phoenix and then Cleveland. For the purposes of this latest mock draft, that's how the following predictions will play out.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke

2. Phoenix Suns: Ja Morant, PG, Murray State

3. Cleveland Cavaliers: RJ Barrett, SG, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech

5. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, SF, Duke

6. Washington Wizards: De'Andre Hunter, SF, Virginia

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas

8. Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas): Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga

9. New Orleans Pelicans: Sekou Doumbouya, PF/SF, Limoges CSP (France)

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt

11. Los Angeles Lakers: Coby White, PG/SG, North Carolina

12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky

13. Miami Heat: Brandon Clarke, PF, Gonzaga

14. Boston Celtics (from Sacramento): Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana

15. Detroit Pistons: Bol Bol, C, Oregon

16. Brooklyn Nets: Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina

17. Orlando Magic: Kevin Porter Jr., SG, USC

18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky

19. Boston Celtics (from Los Angeles Clippers): Goga Bitadze, C, Buducnost (Montenegro)

20. San Antonio Spurs: Grant Williams, PF, Tennesse

21. Boston Celtics: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech

22. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky

23. Utah Jazz: Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston): Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, Iowa State

26. Portland Trailblazers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Denver): KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford

28. Golden State Warriors: Carsen Edwards, PG, Purdue

29. San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto): Luguentz Dort, SG, Arizona State

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia

Top Prospects Available

Ja Morant

When it comes to point guards, Ja Morant is the apex predator in this draft class.

The Murray State phenom cemented himself as the top floor general this year in an outstanding sophomore season for the Racers, averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and a nation-leading 10.0 assists per game.

The exclamation point was his star turn in the NCAA tournament.

Although Murray State was eliminated after two games, Morant put on a show, creating off the bounce, delivering precision passes in the open floor and running the pick-and-roll.

His athleticism and ability to finish in transition was also on display.

The Dalzell, South Carolina, native got the tourney's first triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists) since Draymond Green in 2012 in a convincing win over Marquette.

He followed that up with 28 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to FSU.

Morant went home early, but he showed that he was the most exciting player in this draft behind Williamson.

That's good news for the Suns, who desperately need his talents following the departure of Eric Bledsoe in November.

The 19-year old projects as a perennial All-Star who could be the missing piece Phoenix needs to become a contender in the loaded Western Conference.

At the very least, the Suns' fortunes should turn for the better in the immediate future with Morant.

Darius Garland

Morant is the best point guard on the board, but Darius Garland is next in line.

People forget, but ESPN ranked Garland as the No. 1 floor general in the 2018 high school class.

The Vanderbilt standout went down after tearing his meniscus in the fifth game after two minutes of play, but he showed flashes of brilliance for the Commodores in that short span.

In the four games prior to his injury, Garland posted averages of 19.8 points and 3.3 assists per outing, and he is projected to be a lottery pick despite not playing competitive basketball since November.

Known for his ball-handling, court vision, creativity and solid jumper, the Nashville, Tennessee, native and former McDonald's All-American can easily help a team like the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His ability to capitalize off the pick-and-roll will translate well with a big man like Karl-Anthony Towns, and his penchant for playing well under pressure should interest a team looking to change the culture following the departures of Jimmy Butler and head coach Tom Thibodeau this season.

Garland is the son of former NBA player Winston Garland, which will help him adapt quickly in the league.

While the jury is still out over whether he can run a team, he'll get a solid opportunity to do so in Minnesota.

Coby White

Coby White was a freshman at UNC, but he didn't play like one.

The 6'5", 185-pound point guard played beyond his 19 years for the Tar Heels and led them to the Sweet 16 before falling to Auburn in this year's tournament.

White is projected as a scorer at the lead guard position. He's effective in the pick-and-roll and can push the pace and run an offense despite not being super athletic.

He can finish around the rim with either hand and stroke it from deep. White shot a respectable 35.2 percent from behind the arc and connected on 82 of them on the season.

He needs to improve in the lane and cut down on the turnovers, but if he continues to improve, he should be a serviceable player—perhaps even a starter—for years to come in the league.

