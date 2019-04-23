NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers' David Vanterpool Targeted by Suns for HC Opening

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are expected to request interviews with Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams for their head-coaching vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Phoenix fired ex-coach Igor Kokoskov on Monday after he spent just one season on the job, which resulted in a 19-63 record. The Suns are currently in the midst of a nine-year playoff drought and have posted a winning record just once during that span.

The 46-year-old Vanterpool has no prior head-coaching experience. He served as an assistant coach for CSKA Moscow from 2007 to 2012 and has spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach in Portland.

He interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic openings last offseason.

While Vanterpool has yet to be given a head-coaching job, he has earned plenty of respect around the league. He was tied for the third-most votes for best assistant coach in NBA.com's 2017-18 GM poll. He also received votes last year.

Vanterpool has gotten a reputation as a defensive-minded coach, per Chris Haynes, then of ESPN:

Vanterpool spent part of one season as a player in the NBA, appearing in 22 games for the Washington Wizards in 2000-01.