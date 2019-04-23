McShay: Quinnen Williams Favored by Cardinals If They Pass on Kyler Murray

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2019

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

If the Arizona Cardinals decide against selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the 2019 NFL draft, a somewhat surprising name could reportedly come off the board with the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay appeared Tuesday morning on Get Up! and said, "I'm told that if Arizona does not go Kyler Murray, if this is all a big smokescreen, that Quinnen Williams would be the pick over [Nick] Bosa at No. 1 for the Arizona Cardinals."

Williams is a versatile defensive lineman out of Alabama who would arguably give Arizona more flexibility than Ohio State's Nick Bosa, who is more of a pure pass-rusher.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

