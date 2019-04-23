Report: Rashan Gary Has Shoulder Injury, Could Have Surgery After Rookie Season

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A shoulder injury has given teams reason to question selecting former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Rashan Gary in the days leading up to the 2019 NFL draft, which is set to begin Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that teams have flagged a labral tear Gary suffered in college, though the expectation is the lineman could make it through the 2019 season before he goes under the knife next offseason.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has Gary as the No. 3 edge-rusher and the 10th overall prospect in this year's draft class.

Gary headlined a Michigan unit that finished last season ranked second in total defense. As a junior, he piled up 38 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

He was sidelined for a month during the middle of the 2018 season after he reaggravated a shoulder injury in September. Rather than shut down and focus on the NFL draft, he returned for the final four games of the regular season in hopes of leading the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff berth.

Michigan came up short of the CFP following a 62-39 blowout loss to archrival Ohio State in the regular-season finale. Gary wound up skipping the Peach Bowl, finishing his college career with 9.5 sacks in three seasons.

The 6'4", 277-pound Gary finished among the top defensive linemen at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine last month in the 40-yard dash (4.58 seconds) and vertical jump (38.0 inches), and he had the best broad jump (120.0 inches).

While Miller is high on Gary, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. recently revealed that there are mixed reviews on the ex-Wolverine around the NFL.

"I had one GM say 10-28 for a range," Kiper said Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press' Nick Baumgardner. "That's one heck of a range for a guy who is very polarizing."

"You thought he would be top five, top 10 based on physical talent and the way he tested at the combine. But then the lack of production. The lack of sack production. Ten sacks in 34 games. That's pushed him (down)."

Kiper's range places Gary mid- to late first round.