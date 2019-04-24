0 of 32

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Busts will be drafted Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Nobody knows who they are yet, but we'll start predicting their fate immediately. In as few as two or three years, we'll know where the biggest mistakes in the first round of the draft occurred.

On the eve of that first round, we took a moment to reflect on some of the more notable busts in the event's history.

It's probably too early to look at players drafted in the last three years, and few are interested in bad players selected before we'd been to the moon. So we stuck to those drafted in the first round between 1970 (the year of the AFL-NFL merger) and 2015. We focused only on success (or lack thereof) with drafting teams, and we strongly considered the importance of the player's position as well as the value of the pick used on him.

In other words, a failed guard drafted 30th overall is a lot less likely to be a top-notch bust than a failed quarterback taken with the top pick, even if the QB made a bigger impact than the guard.

With that in mind, meet the biggest bust in every NFL team's draft history.