The 10 Biggest NFL Draft Steals Since 2000

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Personnel executives and fans have the same dream every year: Find a future superstar at every point of the NFL draft.

It's a simple mindset, yet an arduous task.

The football world celebrates the greatest NFL draft steals because finding them is really, really hard. You need a little bit of late-round luck to land a steady contributor or perennial Pro Bowler―let alone the franchise-changing quarterback the New England Patriots once unearthed.

While the definition of a "steal" varies, our focus is on players selected in the fourth round or later since 2000. That restriction eliminates well-known players such as Russell Wilson, Steve Smith, Jason Witten and Frank Gore who would otherwise fit.

Undrafted players (Tony Romo and Antonio Gates, for example) were also not considered.