2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Eagles, Colts Interested in RB Josh Jacobs

Alabama's Josh Jacobs is reportedly set to be the top running back off the board in this week's NFL draft, with the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts showing interest.

Peter King of NBC Sports unveiled his mock draft Monday, projecting the Raiders to trade up three spots to the No. 21 pick and select Jacobs. He wrote that Jacobs will come off the board in the 20s and slated him as the only running back to have a first-round projection.

