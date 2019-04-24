NFL Players Most Likely to Get Moved on Draft Night

1 of 5

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

One player who has seemingly been on the trade block this entire offseason is quarterback Josh Rosen of the Arizona Cardinals. From the moment it was rumored that Kliff Kingsbury was in line to be the Cardinals' head coach, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray has been discussed as the likely No. 1 pick.

That would leave 2018 No. 10 pick Rosen on the outside looking in. If the Cardinals select Murray, it will start the clock for the team to move on from Rosen.

One reason Rosen is likely to be moved during the draft is his contract. If Arizona trades him, it will have paid Rosen in one year 64.5 percent of the total value on his contract, including a signing bonus of $10.9 million, according to Joel Corry of CBSSports.com. That means another team could acquire Rosen after a year of experience at a fraction of the draft capital and salary-cap space it cost the Cardinals.

Considering there are still a number of teams that could use the services of Rosen, expect him to be dealt during the first or second night of the draft.