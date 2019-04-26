Kentucky Derby 2019: Complete Odds and Early Favorites to Consider

Horsephotos/Getty Images

One of the biggest days in the horse racing calendar is nearly upon us again, with the 145th Kentucky Derby to be run at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 4.

The race is poised to be one of the most open in recent years, too. While the 2018 winner Justify was the clear favorite going into last year's event, there's little to choose between those at the top of the betting ahead of the 2019 edition.

Omaha Beach, Roadster and Game Winner are tough to split at the summit of the market for most bookmakers ahead of the Run for the Roses.

Here are the early odds for the field and a closer look at some of the top contenders for the prize.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Omaha Beach—6/1

Game Winner—7/1

Roadster—7/1

Improbable—8/1

Tacitus—10/1

Maximum Security—12/1

Vekoma—14/1

Code of Honor—16/1

Cutting Humor—25/1

By My Standards—25/1

Win Win Win—25/1

Tax—25/1

War of Will—25/1

Spinoff—33/1

Haikal—33/1

Plus Que Parfait—33/1

Long Range Toddy—33/1

Country House—33/1

Gray Magician—50/1

Master Fencer—66/1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker



Race Preview

Here is a reminder of how the race played out last year, when Justify secured the first leg of what was a historic Triple Crown success:

Given two of the last four winners of the Kentucky Derby have gone on to win the Triple Crown—American Pharoah, like Justify, added the Belmont and Preakness Stakes to his win at Churchill Downs in 2015—there will be a number of owners, trainers and jockeys dreaming of glory ahead of this race.

However, unlike recent years when there has appeared to be a standout horse in the field, there's no emerging Triple Crown contender at the moment.

Omaha Beach is coming into form ahead of race day, having won the Arkansas Derby earlier this month. The Richard Mandella-trained colt was impressive throughout the race and came home ahead of expected Kentucky rival Improbable.

Per Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form, Omaha Beach has been suffering with an injury issue but appears to be in good condition in the lead up to the Run for the Roses:

Punters will be keeping an eye on Bob Baffert's horses at Churchill Downs, as he has trained the most recent Triple Crown winners and has seen five horses in total take this event.

Aside from Improbable, he has other hopes in the form of Game Winner and Roadster, who are also unsurprisingly near the top of the betting market.

XBTV shared footage of the latter of that trio—who won the Santa Anita Derby ahead of his stablemate Game Winner—looking sharp in his preparations ahead of the race:

One of the big surprises before the Derby is the decision of last year's Triple Crown jockey Mike Smith deciding not to ride Roadster in 2019, instead picking Omaha Beach.

Per Tim Wilkin of the Albany Times Union, Smith said it was a hard decision not to go with one of Baffert's horses:

Away from the favorites and the Baffert triumvirate, Tacitus has the potential to be a contender. He has won both the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial this year, with neither success coming after a straightforward run. Even with an unfavorable draw, Bill Mott's colt can compete.

Elsewhere, Maximum Security has it in him to keep pace with the best horses in the field, although he has proved to be an inconsistent competitor. If he enjoys a good day, expect him to be in the mix.