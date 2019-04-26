Kentucky Derby 2019: Complete Odds and Early Favorites to Consider

Kentucky Derby 2019: Complete Odds and Early Favorites to ConsiderApril 26, 2019
One of the biggest days in the horse racing calendar is nearly upon us again, with the 145th Kentucky Derby to be run at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 4.
The race is poised to be one of the most open in recent years, too. While the 2018 winner Justify was the clear favorite going into last year's event, there's little to choose between those at the top of the betting ahead of the 2019 edition.
Omaha Beach, Roadster and Game Winner are tough to split at the summit of the market for most bookmakers ahead of the Run for the Roses.
Here are the early odds for the field and a closer look at some of the top contenders for the prize.
Kentucky Derby Odds
Omaha Beach—6/1
Game Winner—7/1
Roadster—7/1
Improbable—8/1
Tacitus—10/1
Maximum Security—12/1
Vekoma—14/1
Code of Honor—16/1
Cutting Humor—25/1
By My Standards—25/1
Win Win Win—25/1
Tax—25/1
War of Will—25/1
Spinoff—33/1
Haikal—33/1
Plus Que Parfait—33/1
Long Range Toddy—33/1
Country House—33/1
Gray Magician—50/1
Master Fencer—66/1
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker
Race Preview
Here is a reminder of how the race played out last year, when Justify secured the first leg of what was a historic Triple Crown success:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
The Curse of Apollo is over! Justify is the winner of the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Watch the full race replay, presented by @rocketmortgage. #KyDerby https://t.co/CVkPSPlNhh
Given two of the last four winners of the Kentucky Derby have gone on to win the Triple Crown—American Pharoah, like Justify, added the Belmont and Preakness Stakes to his win at Churchill Downs in 2015—there will be a number of owners, trainers and jockeys dreaming of glory ahead of this race.
However, unlike recent years when there has appeared to be a standout horse in the field, there's no emerging Triple Crown contender at the moment.
Omaha Beach is coming into form ahead of race day, having won the Arkansas Derby earlier this month. The Richard Mandella-trained colt was impressive throughout the race and came home ahead of expected Kentucky rival Improbable.
Per Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form, Omaha Beach has been suffering with an injury issue but appears to be in good condition in the lead up to the Run for the Roses:
Nicole Russo @DRFRusso
Omaha Beach galloping down the backstretch. Had his previously-reported old quarter crack re-patched this morning (as a matter of course, because those patches wear out with time) and got a new set of shoes as well.#KyDerby https://t.co/BFD9O1DgIa
Punters will be keeping an eye on Bob Baffert's horses at Churchill Downs, as he has trained the most recent Triple Crown winners and has seen five horses in total take this event.
Aside from Improbable, he has other hopes in the form of Game Winner and Roadster, who are also unsurprisingly near the top of the betting market.
XBTV shared footage of the latter of that trio—who won the Santa Anita Derby ahead of his stablemate Game Winner—looking sharp in his preparations ahead of the race:
XBTV @WatchXBTV
Roadster worked 6 Furlongs in 1:13.60 at @santaanitapark on April 20th, 2019, for trainer Bob Baffert. Roadster is expected to make his next start in the Kentucky Derby. https://t.co/WQQ8h5HdUB
One of the big surprises before the Derby is the decision of last year's Triple Crown jockey Mike Smith deciding not to ride Roadster in 2019, instead picking Omaha Beach.
Per Tim Wilkin of the Albany Times Union, Smith said it was a hard decision not to go with one of Baffert's horses:
Tim Wilkin @tjwilkin
Mike Smith's decision: He'll ride Omaha Beach for Mandella in @KentuckyDerby. Took him over Baffert's Roadster. "I will tell you, it was the hardest decision I have ever made in my career," Smith said. "I've ridden a long time and I have never been in a situation like this."
Away from the favorites and the Baffert triumvirate, Tacitus has the potential to be a contender. He has won both the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial this year, with neither success coming after a straightforward run. Even with an unfavorable draw, Bill Mott's colt can compete.
Elsewhere, Maximum Security has it in him to keep pace with the best horses in the field, although he has proved to be an inconsistent competitor. If he enjoys a good day, expect him to be in the mix.
