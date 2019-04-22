2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions and Stock Watch for Hyped Prospects

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With a few days remaining until the 2019 NFL draft begins, speculation is running rampant across the league.

Reports regarding which teams like which prospects the best and who could possibly be trade partners will flare up ahead of Thursday's first round in Nashville.

All the prospects in the draft class can do is wait around until Thursday to learn where they will start their respective professional careers.

Some of the top players in the draft class have been mentioned in draft rumors, and in turn, their stock has been boosted in the final stretch of the pre-draft buildup.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Stock Watch For Hyped Prospects

Quinnen Williams

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is receiving plenty of positive buzz ahead of Thursday night.

The redshirt sophomore, who erupted on the draft scene with a stellar 2018 season for the Crimson Tide, is the top player in the draft class in the eyes of some experts, including Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Since the Cardinals appear set on selecting Kyler Murray at the moment, Williams won't be in play until the San Francisco 49ers are on the clock with the No. 2 pick.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 49ers have been linked to Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, but there are rumblings that they aren't 100 percent sold on Bosa, which might open the door for Williams to go at No. 2.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, some people in league circles believe the 49ers are allowing the perception they will select Bosa to remain unchallenged because they are after another player, who could be Williams.

By all accounts, Williams has impressed a majority of NFL personnel in the pre-draft process.

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, an NFL executive told him that Williams' NFL combine interview was as good as he's ever seen from a defensive lineman.

The 49ers don't have a pressing need at defensive tackle, but if they subscribe to the best player available theory, Williams could land with them.

If not, the New York Jets could take a serious look at Williams to fill an important role in Gregg Williams' defense, or Oakland could land him as the first of three first-round picks.

No matter where he lands, Williams is expected to make an immediate impact as a run-stopping defensive tackle.

If he follows up on his incredible season at Alabama, in which he was a game-changing presence in almost every contest, Williams will be in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Devin White

Because Bosa, Williams and Josh Allen have dominated the spotlight given to defensive prospects, LSU linebacker Devin White has flown under the radar a bit.

But White is expected to follow the top defensive prospects off the board Thursday, and he could go as high as No. 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There is also a chance White lands at No. 4 with the Raiders, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted he is in play at that pick after a recent visit to Oakland.

The Raiders are looking for upgrades at a few different positions, which is why they aren't set on selecting Williams, Allen or White yet.

Oakland's pick will be reliant on what happens with the top three selections, but it is likely it will choose between White and one of the top three defensive prospects.

At that point, the decision-making process will come down to who the Raiders think is the best fit in their defensive scheme.

If Oakland passes on White, Tampa Bay shouldn't waste much time going after the LSU linebacker in its attempt to replace Kwon Alexander at linebacker.

Given the needs of the teams in the top five, it is unlikely White is available to the New York Giants at No. 6, but if he is, he would be an intriguing prospect to take with that selection.

