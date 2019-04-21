Lions' Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Provides Update After 12-Hour Brain Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 03: Professional football player Matthew Stafford (L) and Kelly Hall attend ESPN The Magazine's 'NEXT' Event on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN)
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, announced on Instagram that she is returning home from the hospital Sunday after undergoing brain surgery.

"A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through," she said.

Kelly Stafford underwent an MRI at the recommendation of Detroit Lions doctors after experiencing vertigo in January. The results showed a "tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves." During her recent procedure, surgeons discovered an "abnormal vein" that complicated the surgery.

However, she has been released from the hospital and is now learning her "new norm."

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the team's offseason program last week while tending to his family.

