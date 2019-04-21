Lions' Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Provides Update After 12-Hour Brain Surgery

Lions' Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Provides Update After 12-Hour Brain SurgeryApril 22, 2019
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, announced on Instagram that she is returning home from the hospital Sunday after undergoing brain surgery.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford, has returned home after 12 hours of brain surgery, and on Instagram, she thanked all for their thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/ZlhWvMGmL8
"A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through," she said.
Kelly Stafford underwent an MRI at the recommendation of Detroit Lions doctors after experiencing vertigo in January. The results showed a "tumor sitting on some of my cranial nerves." During her recent procedure, surgeons discovered an "abnormal vein" that complicated the surgery.
However, she has been released from the hospital and is now learning her "new norm."
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the team's offseason program last week while tending to his family.
