Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane: Karim Benzema Is 'Best Number Nine in the World'

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has lauded Karim Benzema as "the best number nine in the world" after his striker's hat-trick powered Real Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Benzema's haul took him up to 21 goals for the season and second only to Barcelona's Lionel Messi (33) in the hunt for this season's Pichichi Trophy. Zidane told reporters after the result just how highly he thought of his French compatriot:

"I know what a player Benzema is, everyone knows it. The number of goals he's scoring is incredible. I'm made up for him.

"What he's doing here, and the fact he's two goals away from his best-ever goals tally, says it all. Everyone can have their opinion on who is the best number nine in the world and for me it's Karim.

"He is confident, he knows you can always improve too, which is great. It doesn't surprise me what he's doing."

Messi and Luis Suarez have dominated the top two scorer spots in La Liga for some weeks, but Benzema broke the 20-goal mark heading into the final five games of the season:

All three of Benzema's goals came in the second period at home to Athletic, a salvo that kept Los Blancos third in La Liga and within four points of Atletico Madrid in second.

It's just the third time in 10 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu that the 31-year-old has managed to score 20 La Liga goals or more, suggesting his reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's exit last summer has been positive.

Sportswriter Ben Hayward highlighted Zidane's recent reliance on the player, dismissing any notions Real could do with cutting ties to an ageing asset right now:

Benzema's contract at the Bernabeu isn't due to expire until the summer of 2021, and Zidane's return is only likely to cement his future at the club following their previous successes together.

The frontman led Real's line in Zidane's first stint as manager, during which Real ran to three successive UEFA Champions League triumphs.

Now on 30 goals across all competitions this season, Benzema is one goal away from matching the 31 goals he scored through 2016-17 (19) and 2017-18 (12) combined.

Even after claiming the match ball on Sunday, Benzema directed credit toward his team-mates:

That unselfish attitude is a great part of why Zidane has cause to argue his player as the best "number nine," a centre forward who can use his frame to protect or provide possession when needed.

Presenter Phil Kitromilides underlined the forward as a revered member of Real's alumni:

Zidane will need time to repair the damage done at the Bernabeu after he departed in May 2018, but Benzema could be one of the keys to their transition and a bridge between the old and new Real.