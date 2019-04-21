Shield's Final Chapter: Seth Rollins Gets Pin, Dean Ambrose Gives Goodbye Speech

Shield's Final Chapter: Seth Rollins Gets Pin, Dean Ambrose Gives Goodbye SpeechApril 22, 2019
For the final time, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose took the ring together at The Shield's Final Chapter on Sunday night at TaxSlayer Center.
With Ambrose not renewing his contract, the trio got one final opportunity to show what it could do, and it did not disappoint. Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre came out hoping to avenge their loss to The Shield at Fastlane but weren't successful, suffering a defeat at the hands of the night's main attraction.
The match ended with a Shield Bomb, as could have been expected, with Corbin being thrown hard into the mat.
John Canton @johnreport
The Shield trio of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose got the win over Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley after about 14 minutes. Shield Bomb finished off Corbin and Rollins got the pin. Good match. Usual stuff for Dean's last WWE match. #ShieldsFinalChapter
Ambrose also showcased plenty of his individual skill in his last match before leaving WWE:
WWE Universe @WWEUniverse
Show 'em how it's done, @TheDeanAmbrose. #ShieldsFinalChapter https://t.co/PhXhVTIWsD
Rollins and Reigns also did their part in what became an emotional night for the longtime group.
WWE @WWE
One brotherhood. One #Shield. #ShieldsFinalChapter @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/OPl6iv0uIq
The fun continued as each of the wrestlers gave post-match speeches to the crowd.
"If anyone tells you that you can't do something you march forward and tell them that The Shield said so," Ambrose said.
Meanwhile, the fans in attendance were treated to a few other bouts to kick things off.
In the first match of the day, Finn Balor retained his intercontinental belt with a victory over Elias:
WWE @WWE
.@FinnBalor and @IAmEliasWWE are battling DANGEROUSLY CLOSE to the announce desk with the #ICTitle on the line! #ShieldsFinalChapter https://t.co/gouh9hhhxY
Elias opened the show with a song on his guitar, but he left the ring in disappointment.
The Riott Squad then had a chance to close out its run, although Bayley and Ember Moon defeated Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott in a tag team match.
Still, the night belonged to The Shield as the team closed the book on a memorable part of WWE history.
