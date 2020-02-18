Yankees News: Aaron Judge Will Miss Spring Training Opener with Shoulder Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will miss Saturday's spring training opener against the Toronto Blue Jays due to a shoulder injury, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed on Tuesday that Judge has experienced soreness in his right shoulder for a couple of weeks, though the team does not believe it is a "big issue":

Per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Judge was shut down from hitting approximately one week ago.

Last season, Judge was limited to just 102 games due to injury, as he missed 54 contests after suffering an oblique injury in April. When he returned to the lineup, he continued to be a force at the plate. He hit .272/.381/.540 with 27 home runs and 55 RBI for the Yankees last season.

New York has just more than one month to try to get Judge healthy before the start of the regular season, and, per Hoch, the injury is not expected to impact the outfielder's status for the regular season. The Yankees open the 2020 campaign in Baltimore on March 26.

The Yankees will already open the season without center fielder Aaron Hicks, who is expected to miss eight to 10 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late October.