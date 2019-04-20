Video: Watch Conor McGregor Fight Michael McGrane in Ireland Boxing Exhibition

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Retired UFC star Conor McGregor competed in a boxing exhibition Friday in Crumlin, Ireland, to raise money for a boxing club.

As seen in the following video from MMA Fight Nation, McGregor donned red trunks and wore headgear while showboating his way around the ring:

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor faced amateur boxer Michael McGrane from Dublin, Ireland. McGregor was reportedly dominant over the course of the four-round bout.

The 30-year-old McGregor is best known for his success in the UFC and a career record of 21-4 as an MMA fighter, but he has notable boxing experience.

In August 2017, McGregor made his debut as a professional against Floyd Mayweather Jr. While McGregor lost by technical knockout, he took Mayweather into the 10th round and appeared to win some rounds early in the fight.

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA in March, but perhaps a return to the professional boxing ranks could be in his future.