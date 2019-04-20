UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn Allegedly Threatened Farmer with Machete

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn has been accused of threatening a taro farmer in Hawaii with a machete in January 2018 over accusations of trespassing.

On Friday, Steven Marrocco of MMA Junkie reported the investigation remains active. Hawaii Police Department sergeant Jason Grouns said, "All parties involved have not been located (or) contacted yet, and [the case] cannot be routed to the prosecutors until complete."

The allegation is linked to a possible first-degree terroristic threatening charge, which could result in up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, per Marrocco.

Penn family attorney Gary Levitt said in a statement to MMA Junkie that the UFC Hall of Famer was unaware of any pending charges.

"BJ said he's never given a statement to the police; they haven't told him he's got a terroristic threatening charge, or there are charges pending," Levitt said. "He just said there was an incident, it was over one year ago, and it had to do with a gate. There was no threatening or machete or anything like that."

On April 10, Marrocco reported Shealen Uaiwa, Penn's estranged partner, received a restraining order against him after allegeding abuse during their 10-year relationship. It runs through October 2021.

The 40-year-old Hawaii native captured the lightweight and welterweight championships during two stints with the UFC between 2001 through 2018. He's scheduled for a return to the Octagon at UFC 237 in May, when he 'll take on Clay Guida.

Penn owns a 16-13-2 record in his MMA career.