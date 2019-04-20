Joel Embiid Will Play in Game 4 vs. Nets After Missing Game 3 with Knee Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is back in the lineup after missing Thursday's playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets.



Per Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Embiid will start Saturday's Game 4.

A knee issue has hampered Embiid since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old has missed 15 of Philadelphia's last 27 games, including the postseason. The 76ers were able to overcome his absence with a 131-115 win over the Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.

If the Sixers are going to make a deep run in the playoffs, Embiid has to be a huge factor in their game plan. He led the team with 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Philadelphia has enough talent in the starting lineup to make it out of the first round. Ben Simmons has been impressive with a combined 49 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds in Games 2 and 3 against the Nets. Jimmy Butler, J.J. Redick and Tobias Harris have helped keep the offense going strong.

But Embiid is the unquestioned leader and best player on Philadelphia's roster. His late-season injury woes are a huge concern for a team that entered the postseason hoping to make a deep run.