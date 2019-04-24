Current NFL Players Who Could Lose Their Starting Role on Draft Night

3 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Most teams stick with a by-committee approach at running back, and the Indianapolis Colts would benefit from finding someone to split carries with Marlon Mack.

Mack isn't a bad running back by any stretch. The 23-year-old ran for 908 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. His burst and top-end speed allow him to break off some big chunks of yardage.

However, the Colts have a lot of draft picks to work with, including in the first couple of rounds (three), and general manager Chris Ballard has made it clear that the best overall player is going to be more important than reaching for someone at a position of need.

One name to keep an eye on is Josh Jacobs, who has made a strong case to be the first running back taken in this year's draft. The Colts have already brought Jacobs in for a visit, and his versatile skill set would be a great complement to Mack's explosiveness.

Jake Arthur from Colts.com mentioned Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson as an option on Day 3. Anderson was a star in 2017 who suffered a knee injury this past season. Matt Miller noted that Anderson could be a top-five back in this class and compared him to Jay Ajayi. While running back may not be a position of need for the Colts, Ballard has made it clear he's not trying to reach for players.

"You can't force anything," he told reporters. "If you have a glaring need going in, you can't force it, and I think that's where teams make mistakes. ... If there's a spread, and we have one rated at 10, and the other rated at 35, you're gonna take the higher-ranked player."

Mack would be losing his starting job, but he'd also be taking less punishment and playing for what could potentially be one of the more exciting offenses in the NFL next season. Not only that, but with another strong draft class, the Colts could make a Super Bowl run.

That seems like a fair trade-off.