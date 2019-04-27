Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Latest Lines for Top Contenders and Dark Horses

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Omaha Beach is the favorite with oddsmakers ahead of the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 4.

Joining the favorite are a host of leading contenders, including Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable. Of the dark-horse candidates, Cutting Humor and By My Standards are already drawing some interest ahead of the latest Run for the Roses.

Here are the latest odds for the leading contenders, per Oddschecker:

Omaha Beach: 6-1

Game Winner: 7-1

Roadster: 7-1

Improbable: 9-1

Maximum Security: 12-1

Vekoma : 14-1

: 14-1 Tacitus: 14-1

Code of Honor: 16-1

Bourbon War: 25-1

Cutting Humor: 25-1

By My Standards: 25-1

Win Win Win: 25-1

Tax: 25-1

Anotherwistafate : 25-1

: 25-1 Long Range Toddy: 25-1

Any horse trained by Bob Baffert is naturally going to be among the favorites. Baffert, who has had five winners at Kentucky, will be represented by Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable.

Co-favorite Roadster has undergone throat surgery, but he still has just one loss on his record. Of his more notable wins, the colt saw off Game Winner at the 2019 Santa Anita Derby back in April.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Baffert tipped Roadster to repeat the success of his Triple Crown winner Justify when talking to TMZ in June. High praise like that will raise expectations in Kentucky.

Roadster making good on that confidence will likely demand he finishes ahead of Omaha Beach. The fancied colt has plenty going for it in its case to prove oddsmakers right.

First, there's the presence of Mike Smith in the saddle. The 53-year-old has enjoyed a Hall of Fame career that's taken in a pair of victories at Churchill Downs.

Smith opted to ride Omaha Beach, even after taking Roadster to a win at Santa Anita.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Having Richard Mandella, another Hall of Famer, as trainer only adds to the reasons why Omaha Beach will be the horse to beat in Lexington.

Those looking for a shrewd outside bet may want to consider Cutting Humor and By My Standards, two colts priced at 25-1. The former was a winner at the Sunland Derby back in March.

Having John Velazquez in the saddle will also help, since the 47-year-old has won twice previously in Louisville. The last of those victories came in 2017, so he has invaluable recent winning experience.

It's a different story for By My Standards, who is beginning to convince many he can finish ahead of the rest at the end of the "most exciting two minutes in sports."

Horse Racing Nation's Jonathan Lintner has noted how "buzz continues to build" for the Louisiana Derby winner, whom he calls a "wise-guy contender." By My Standards is bred for running shorter distances, but long limbs don't preclude it from eating up the ground at Churchill Downs.

Any outsider picked is going to have a tough time overcoming the clutch of strong contenders near the front of the line.