Flames' Mark Giordano Wins 2019 Norris Trophy for NHL's Top Defenseman

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano won the 2019 Norris Trophy on Wednesday.

Giordano won the award in a landslide, beating out fellow finalists Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning:

It marks the first career Norris Trophy for the 13-year vet, and he becomes the first Flames player to receive the honor. He also becomes one of the oldest first-time winners ever, per Sportsnet Stats:

Giordano is coming off his most productive season to date. The 35-year-old scored 17 goals while establishing new career highs in both assists (57) and points (74).

His plus-minus of plus-39 was also a personal best by a wide margin, as his previous best was a plus-22 in 2016-17.

There is more to Giordano than just his stats, though. Calgary coach Bill Peters pointed out earlier this season that the team captain played an important role in the locker room.

"There's definitely a positive influence in our room, especially amongst the young D," Peters said in April, per David Satriano of NHL.com. "You don't want to be a young D cutting your teeth in this league and all of a sudden you're off the ice before him all the time, you're out of the rink before him all the time.

"When you're at the rink, be productive, and that's what he is. He's very productive with the use of his time."

With Giordano leading the way, Calgary recorded a Western Conference-high 107 points during the regular season. His playmaking abilities helped the Flames put up the second-most goals in the league in 2018-19.

Giordano's strong season ultimately resulted in one of the sport's most prestigious individual awards. However, the defenseman has made sure to credit his teammates along the way, per Satriano:

"It always feels good to contribute and get points offensively, but again, we have such a good team, we score so many goals that a lot of guys' numbers are going to look really good this year. ...

"We've been pretty consistent all year. Our style of play and our details is what helps us every night. We have a lot of depth."

With the help of his teammates, it was a special year for Giordano.