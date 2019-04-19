Report: SP Brad Keller Suspended 5 Games; Tim Anderson Gets 1 for Bad Language

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller reportedly received a five-game suspension from MLB for hitting Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Wednesday's game, which sparked benches-clearing drama.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the update Friday and noted Anderson received a one-game ban for the language he used during the fracas.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria also got a one-game suspension, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Anderson hit a home run off Keller in the fourth inning of an eventual 4-3 Kansas City win. It was the ensuing bat flip and enthusiasm that seemed to bother the Royals, though.

When the 25-year-old shortstop returned to the plate to lead off the sixth inning, Keller hit him with the first pitch of the at-bat. Anderson seemed to understand the situation, tapping K.C. catcher Martin Maldonado on the chest, but players came out of dugouts anyway and things started to escalate.

The Royals' second-year pitcher denied intentionally hitting Anderson.

"I was trying to go in on him," Keller told reporters. "My command wasn't the best today. A ball got away from me. I'm not trying to put a guy on in a 2-2 game, especially the leadoff guy."

Meanwhile, Anderson explained the ordeal isn't going to change the way he approaches celebrating home runs.

"I'm going to continue to be me and keep having fun," he said. "Our fans pay their hard-earned money to come to the ballpark to see a show, so why don't I give them one?"

Barring appeals, Anderson and Renteria will miss Chicago's Friday clash with the Detroit Tigers.

Keller will be eligible to return Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, though it's unclear whether he'll start that game or if the Royals are going to just skip his turn in the rotation.