Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Continues Record 'Jeopardy' Run with Perfect Game

Greatness is often hard to appreciate in real time—but not when it comes to Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer.

He earned a single-show record $131,127 during Wednesday's episode with a perfect game. He's also riding a 10-show winning streak with $697,787 in total earnings, per ESPN.com's David Purdum.

The 34-year-old still has some distance to go to catch all-time leader Ken Jennings, who collected a little over $2.5 million on a 74-show winning streak.

Jennings commented on Holzhauer's impressive run: 

Purdum noted Holzhauer regularly bets on sporting events, something he started in 2006, and that he's viewed as a "respected player" by numerous sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

"I don't think the bookies in Las Vegas are going to be as willing to accept my action after this," Holzhauer said Wednesday on Jeopardy!, per Purdum.

