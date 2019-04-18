Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Continues Record 'Jeopardy' Run with Perfect Game

Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Continues Record 'Jeopardy' Run with Perfect GameApril 18, 2019
Greatness is often hard to appreciate in real time—but not when it comes to Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer.
He earned a single-show record $131,127 during Wednesday's episode with a perfect game. He's also riding a 10-show winning streak with $697,787 in total earnings, per ESPN.com's David Purdum.
The 34-year-old still has some distance to go to catch all-time leader Ken Jennings, who collected a little over $2.5 million on a 74-show winning streak.
Jennings commented on Holzhauer's impressive run:
Ken Jennings @KenJennings
This is absolutely insane. I've always wanted to see someone try Jeopardy! wagering this way who had the skills to back it up. https://t.co/PYj6MDsXjs
Purdum noted Holzhauer regularly bets on sporting events, something he started in 2006, and that he's viewed as a "respected player" by numerous sportsbooks in Las Vegas.
"I don't think the bookies in Las Vegas are going to be as willing to accept my action after this," Holzhauer said Wednesday on Jeopardy!, per Purdum.
