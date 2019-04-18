Video: Watch Amazing 'Welcome Back' Tiger Woods Trick Shot After Masters Win

David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' return to major-winning form at the 2019 Masters on Sunday sparked celebrations the world over, but one fan came up with a particularly creative way of welcoming him back.

Shane O'Hara of Unify Sports Management completed the "welcome back" message with an incredible trick shot and an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine:

O'Hara, whose agency is partnered with five-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, combined golf and the green baize to pull off the sensational shot.

The shot saw him hit a golf ball off a wall and across two pool tables, setting off a chain of golf balls running down snooker cue ramps one after the other, via a home putting mat, to eventually fill in the message: "Welcome Back, Tiger" made out of balls.

Woods shot two under on the final day at Augusta National to overhaul Saturday leader Francesco Molinari and win the major by one shot:

It was the 43-year-old's first major victory since 2008 and first win at the Masters since 2005.