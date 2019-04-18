Video: Watch Amazing 'Welcome Back' Tiger Woods Trick Shot After Masters Win

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his second shot on the par 4, fifth hole during the final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' return to major-winning form at the 2019 Masters on Sunday sparked celebrations the world over, but one fan came up with a particularly creative way of welcoming him back. 

Shane O'Hara of Unify Sports Management completed the "welcome back" message with an incredible trick shot and an elaborate Rube Goldberg machine:

O'Hara, whose agency is partnered with five-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, combined golf and the green baize to pull off the sensational shot.

The shot saw him hit a golf ball off a wall and across two pool tables, setting off a chain of golf balls running down snooker cue ramps one after the other, via a home putting mat, to eventually fill in the message: "Welcome Back, Tiger" made out of balls.

Woods shot two under on the final day at Augusta National to overhaul Saturday leader Francesco Molinari and win the major by one shot:

It was the 43-year-old's first major victory since 2008 and first win at the Masters since 2005.

Related

    Tiger Makes 'Time 100' Most Influential List

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Makes 'Time 100' Most Influential List

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Koepka, GF Appear to Be Enjoying Their Vacation 🌴

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka, GF Appear to Be Enjoying Their Vacation 🌴

    Andrew McCarty
    via The Spun

    What Was Tiger's Signature Shot of the 83rd Masters?

    Golf logo
    Golf

    What Was Tiger's Signature Shot of the 83rd Masters?

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    New TaylorMade Mini Driver 👀

    Golf logo
    Golf

    New TaylorMade Mini Driver 👀

    Golf
    via Golf