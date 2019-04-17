Ex-UFC Fighter Angela Magana in Coma Following Emergency Surgery Complications

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Magana is in a coma due to complications from emergency surgery she had on Tuesday.

Per MMA Junkie's Simon Samano, Magana's coach Gabriel Lamastus said she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome following a bad reaction to a nerve-block procedure to alleviate pain from a herniated disc suffered during training on April 7.

Magana's coaching staff posted messages on Twitter updating her status after doctors were unable to wake her:

Lamastus told Samano that Magana's surgery "went fine," but there were problems with the anesthesia.

"It's very rare that patients react bad to anesthesia, but it does happen, and I guess this is one of those rare cases," he said. "But I'm being positive. She'll be fine, and she'll wake up. She's a fighter. I'm just staying positive."

Magana has been fighting in MMA professionally since 2007. She had three fights in UFC from 2014-17. Her most recent bout was in August 2018 at Rizin 12, where she lost to Kanako Murata via second-round submission.