Ex-UFC Fighter Angela Magana in Coma Following Emergency Surgery Complications

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 29: Angela Magana poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on November 29, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Magana is in a coma due to complications from emergency surgery she had on Tuesday.

Per MMA Junkie's Simon SamanoMagana's coach Gabriel Lamastus said she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome following a bad reaction to a nerve-block procedure to alleviate pain from a herniated disc suffered during training on April 7. 

Magana's coaching staff posted messages on Twitter updating her status after doctors were unable to wake her:

Lamastus told Samano that Magana's surgery "went fine," but there were problems with the anesthesia. 

"It's very rare that patients react bad to anesthesia, but it does happen, and I guess this is one of those rare cases," he said. "But I'm being positive. She'll be fine, and she'll wake up. She's a fighter. I'm just staying positive."

Magana has been fighting in MMA professionally since 2007. She had three fights in UFC from 2014-17. Her most recent bout was in August 2018 at Rizin 12, where she lost to Kanako Murata via second-round submission. 

