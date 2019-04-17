Ex-UFC Fighter Angela Magana in Coma Following Emergency Surgery Complications

Ex-UFC Fighter Angela Magana in Coma Following Emergency Surgery ComplicationsApril 17, 2019
Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Magana is in a coma due to complications from emergency surgery she had on Tuesday.
Per MMA Junkie's Simon Samano, Magana's coach Gabriel Lamastus said she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome following a bad reaction to a nerve-block procedure to alleviate pain from a herniated disc suffered during training on April 7.
Magana's coaching staff posted messages on Twitter updating her status after doctors were unable to wake her:
Angela Magana @AngelaMagana1
Message from Coaching Staff there have complications and they can not wake her up. They are trying many options we will keep you up to date. Thank you for the out pouring of concern and love #TeamLaPerla #🙏
Angela Magana @AngelaMagana1
Angela still unresponsive I will be here in the icu at hospital as nuero team works on this. Remeber lifs is so short and can change in a blink of an eye! We Love You Magaña Team La perla
Lamastus told Samano that Magana's surgery "went fine," but there were problems with the anesthesia.
"It's very rare that patients react bad to anesthesia, but it does happen, and I guess this is one of those rare cases," he said. "But I'm being positive. She'll be fine, and she'll wake up. She's a fighter. I'm just staying positive."
Magana has been fighting in MMA professionally since 2007. She had three fights in UFC from 2014-17. Her most recent bout was in August 2018 at Rizin 12, where she lost to Kanako Murata via second-round submission.
