Struggling MLB Players Already in Danger of Getting Benched

0 of 7

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Midway through April, we're still in the very early stages of the 2019 MLB season.

However, for players who are off to particularly terrible starts, it might already be time for teams to start weighing their potential replacement options.

Whether it's a young player who looks like he might need more time in the minors, an offseason acquisition not playing up to his potential or a veteran coming to the end of the line, a handful of players could soon find themselves benched or demoted.

Ahead is a look at seven such players and possible alternatives.