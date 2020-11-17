Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Reportedly Undergoes Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a dislocated shoulder, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The outfielder is expected to miss 10 weeks but should return in time for spring training.

Bellinger suffered the injury celebrating a home run in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Braves:

He continued to play in the World Series and helped the Dodgers win their first title since 1988.

The 25-year-old had an up-and-down 2020 prior to the injury, hitting .239 during the regular season but adding 12 home runs in 56 games.

Bellinger was one of baseball's best players and most dangerous hitters in 2019, hitting .305 with 47 homers and 115 RBI. That was good enough to make him the NL MVP for the season, marking him as one of the game's ascendant superstars.

He has been a key factor in the Dodgers reaching the postseason the past four years, although his postseason numbers remain the major blemish on his career resume. In 54 games, he is hitting just .189 with a .262 on-base percentage.

His expected return will be valuable for Los Angeles heading into 2021, although the team doesn't lack star power with Mookie Betts and Corey Seager among those capable of picking up the slack if Bellinger misses any time.