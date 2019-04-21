Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of Latest Buzz from the NFL Draft's Lying Season

8 of 8

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the more perplexing teams in the draft process.

At face value, they have a franchise quarterback with Andy Dalton. But they also have a new head coach for the first time in 16 years, and Zac Taylor might want to get his own guy.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell provided an interesting response to the possibility the Bengals draft a quarterback: "I'm not going to totally rule out the thought. Bengals of course say Dalton is their guy, but they ruled out an extension this year (which isn't surprising, usually they only do extensions in the last year), implying he needs to prove it. So while I say unlikely, not impossible."

The idea the Bengals will shy away from a quarterback and stick with Dalton reeks of a smoke screen. They may hope a defensive draft will push a prominent signal-caller to their selection at No. 11.

After all, the Bengals aren't considering an extension for Dalton this offseason. He's not in a contract year yet, but team owner Mike Brown was adamant that Dalton has to prove himself. Taylor himself has said they will consider everything at No. 11, though that can be filed under the same "what else would he say?" umbrella as his vocal support of Dalton since arriving in the Queen City.

Like others mentioned here, it is hard to imagine the Bengals pass on a quarterback because there is an outside chance they won't be in such a good position to draft one again.